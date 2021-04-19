GOL Increases its Transparency on ESG Data

SÃO PAULO, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), ("GOL" or "Company"), Brazil's largest domestic airline, today announces the launch of a new Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") section on its investor relations website (www.voegol.com.br/ir), including detailed information using SASB and TCFD metrics and, for the first time, a specific subsection for projections. The new website content is aligned with GOL's commitment to improving the sustainability of its business through strong corporate governance, being first for all Employees and Customers by driving inclusion and accessibility, and by reaching net zero carbon emissions in 2050.

GOL has implemented significant improvements in the disclosures about the Company's sustainability actions, providing more ESG data to investors. GOL hopes to encourage the airline industry as a whole to tackle environmental, social and governance issues by becoming more sustainable and transparent.

Since 2010, the Company has prepared annual sustainability reports based on Global Reporting Initiative guidelines, an international standard for reporting environmental, social and economic performance. By adopting these standards and providing related data to the public, GOL reinforces its accountability with its various stakeholders through added transparency and credibility.

Among the Company's sustainability initiatives are its voluntary adherence, since 2016, to the carbon pricing leadership coalition, which is a global initiative to price carbon emissions, as well as multiple campaigns and associations dedicated to promoting best ESG practices, both in the airline industry and generally. GOL also maintains social initiatives relating to its workforce, Customer satisfaction and safety, as well as governance initiatives through leadership, committees, policies and shareholder meetings.

The Company encourages the managers of ESG-oriented investment funds to review GOL's sustainability actions and reporting philosophy on its investor relations website: www.voegol.com.br/ir.

Investor Relations

[email protected]

www.voegol.com.br/ir

+55(11) 2128-4700

Media Relations

Becky Nye, Montieth & Company

[email protected]

