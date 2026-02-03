Golabs Collaborates with Denago EV at the 67th Annual American Express PGA Tour

News provided by

Golabs

Feb 03, 2026, 07:00 ET

Golabs proudly announces its collaboration with Denago EV at the 67th annual American Express PGA Tour, marking a meaningful milestone in Golabs' continued expansion into brand engagement through robotics.

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Express PGA Tour provided an ideal platform for Golabs to showcase how robotics can elevate live events and consumer interaction. Throughout the tournament, Golabs hosted live demonstrations of its advanced robotic solutions at Denago EV's booth, drawing significant attention from attendees, media, and industry professionals. The interactive demonstrations enhanced foot traffic and created a dynamic environment that highlighted Denago EV's innovative electric vehicle offerings.

Continue Reading
Golabs Collaborates with Denago EV
Golabs Collaborates with Denago EV

This collaboration represents an important step in Golabs' mission to work alongside forward-thinking brands to support their marketing initiatives through accessible and impactful robotics. By integrating humanoid and mobile robots into Denago EV's event presence, Golabs helped transform a traditional exhibition space into an immersive experience that fostered curiosity, conversation, and brand connection.

As Golabs expands its portfolio of partnerships, the company remains focused on bridging cutting-edge innovation with practical, real-world applications across industries. Golabs looks forward to building on this collaboration and supporting future campaigns that push the boundaries of interactive marketing and public engagement.

For updates on Golabs products, partnerships, and promotional campaigns, visit www.golabs.com.

About Golabs
Golabs is a leading provider of robotics solutions focused on bringing advanced humanoid and mobile robots to market for research, education, and public engagement. With a mission to bridge innovation and real-world application, Golabs supports partners across industries in deploying robotics that inspire, engage, and perform.

Press Release Service provided by 24-7PressRelease.com.

SOURCE Golabs

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Golabs G1 Humanoid Robot Scores a Viral Moment with the Dallas Mavericks

Golabs G1 Humanoid Robot Scores a Viral Moment with the Dallas Mavericks

Golabs, a pioneer in advanced robotics, is thrilled to announce a standout viral moment featuring its G1 Humanoid Robot engaging with the Dallas...
Golabs Debuts Advanced Humanoid and Robotic Dog at the 21st Annual Champions for Kids Holiday Festival

Golabs Debuts Advanced Humanoid and Robotic Dog at the 21st Annual Champions for Kids Holiday Festival

At this year's festival, Golabs showcased two of its newest innovations, a state-of-the-art humanoid robot and a next-generation robotic dog, both of ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Automotive

Automotive

Trade Show News

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics