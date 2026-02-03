Golabs Collaborates with Denago EV at the 67th Annual American Express PGA Tour

Golabs proudly announces its collaboration with Denago EV at the 67th annual American Express PGA Tour, marking a meaningful milestone in Golabs' continued expansion into brand engagement through robotics.

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Express PGA Tour provided an ideal platform for Golabs to showcase how robotics can elevate live events and consumer interaction. Throughout the tournament, Golabs hosted live demonstrations of its advanced robotic solutions at Denago EV's booth, drawing significant attention from attendees, media, and industry professionals. The interactive demonstrations enhanced foot traffic and created a dynamic environment that highlighted Denago EV's innovative electric vehicle offerings.

Golabs Collaborates with Denago EV

This collaboration represents an important step in Golabs' mission to work alongside forward-thinking brands to support their marketing initiatives through accessible and impactful robotics. By integrating humanoid and mobile robots into Denago EV's event presence, Golabs helped transform a traditional exhibition space into an immersive experience that fostered curiosity, conversation, and brand connection.

As Golabs expands its portfolio of partnerships, the company remains focused on bridging cutting-edge innovation with practical, real-world applications across industries. Golabs looks forward to building on this collaboration and supporting future campaigns that push the boundaries of interactive marketing and public engagement.

For updates on Golabs products, partnerships, and promotional campaigns, visit www.golabs.com.

About Golabs

Golabs is a leading provider of robotics solutions focused on bringing advanced humanoid and mobile robots to market for research, education, and public engagement. With a mission to bridge innovation and real-world application, Golabs supports partners across industries in deploying robotics that inspire, engage, and perform.

Press Release Service provided by 24-7PressRelease.com.

SOURCE Golabs