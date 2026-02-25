GoLabs Collaborates with GOTRAX to Build the Future at 2026 Lowe's Product Walk

News provided by

Golabs

Feb 25, 2026, 07:00 ET

GoLabs proudly participated in the 2026 Lowe's Product Walk, an event dedicated to showcasing the remarkable upcoming products from Lowe's vendors across the country.

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Lowe's Product Walk, GoLabs partnered with GOTRAX to promote the launch of its new golf cart. Thanks to the addition of an interactive robotic display, the GOTRAX booth generated notable intrigue and interest, illustrating the power of robotics to enhance in-person marketing campaigns into unique and memorable branding experiences.

Continue Reading
Golabs Collaborates with GOTRAX to Build the Future at 2026 Lowes Product Walk
Golabs Collaborates with GOTRAX to Build the Future at 2026 Lowes Product Walk

Throughout the event, GoLabs hosted live demonstrations featuring both its humanoid and canine robots, including showcasing the humanoid robot's ability to deliver dynamic product pitches. These hands-on presentations attracted significant attention from Lowe's store managers and creative influencers alike, amplifying brand visibility and highlighting GOTRAX's presence on the show floor.

As its marketing portfolio expands, GoLabs remains committed to combining cutting-edge robotics with real-world marketing solutions across different industries. The company looks forward to fostering future campaigns that improve experiential branding efforts and redefine the limits of event-based marketing.

For updates on GoLabs products and partnerships, visit www.golabs.com.

About Golabs
GoLabs is a leading provider of robotics solutions focused on bringing advanced humanoid and mobile robots to market for research, education, and public engagement. With a mission to bridge innovation and real-world application, GoLabs supports partners across industries in deploying robotics that inspire, engage, and perform.

Press Release Service provided by 24-7PressRelease.com

SOURCE Golabs

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Golabs Collaborates with Denago EV at the 67th Annual American Express PGA Tour

Golabs Collaborates with Denago EV at the 67th Annual American Express PGA Tour

The American Express PGA Tour provided an ideal platform for Golabs to showcase how robotics can elevate live events and consumer interaction....
Golabs G1 Humanoid Robot Scores a Viral Moment with the Dallas Mavericks

Golabs G1 Humanoid Robot Scores a Viral Moment with the Dallas Mavericks

Golabs, a pioneer in advanced robotics, is thrilled to announce a standout viral moment featuring its G1 Humanoid Robot engaging with the Dallas...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Retail

Retail

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Advertising

Advertising

News Releases in Similar Topics