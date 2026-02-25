GoLabs Collaborates with GOTRAX to Build the Future at 2026 Lowe's Product Walk

GoLabs proudly participated in the 2026 Lowe's Product Walk, an event dedicated to showcasing the remarkable upcoming products from Lowe's vendors across the country.

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Lowe's Product Walk, GoLabs partnered with GOTRAX to promote the launch of its new golf cart. Thanks to the addition of an interactive robotic display, the GOTRAX booth generated notable intrigue and interest, illustrating the power of robotics to enhance in-person marketing campaigns into unique and memorable branding experiences.

Throughout the event, GoLabs hosted live demonstrations featuring both its humanoid and canine robots, including showcasing the humanoid robot's ability to deliver dynamic product pitches. These hands-on presentations attracted significant attention from Lowe's store managers and creative influencers alike, amplifying brand visibility and highlighting GOTRAX's presence on the show floor.

As its marketing portfolio expands, GoLabs remains committed to combining cutting-edge robotics with real-world marketing solutions across different industries. The company looks forward to fostering future campaigns that improve experiential branding efforts and redefine the limits of event-based marketing.

About Golabs

GoLabs is a leading provider of robotics solutions focused on bringing advanced humanoid and mobile robots to market for research, education, and public engagement. With a mission to bridge innovation and real-world application, GoLabs supports partners across industries in deploying robotics that inspire, engage, and perform.

