GoLabs Launches Custom Robotics Security Initiative Using Unitree Quadrupeds

The future of modern security is here — and it comes on four legs.

PLANO, Texas, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GoLabs, a brand new U.S.-based robotics company, recently announced their innovative robotic security solutions. As a vendor of Unitree robotics, they offer top-of-the-line quadrupeds without the cost of international shipping. These four-legged machines never sleep, are fully autonomous, and allow companies to save both time and money while ensuring that their infrastructure and employees stay protected.

GoLabs

At GoLabs Robotics, you'll find security robots that excel at autonomous elevator navigation, anomaly detection, live monitoring, and more. Equipped with wide-angle HD cameras, these quadrupeds provide 24/7 real-time footage and alerts about potential threats. Their thermal cameras and night vision cameras allow them to operate in complete darkness using thermal imaging and IR sensors, fully capable of seeing what humans cannot. Not only that, but these robots can guard areas that pose a health risk to humans – whether that be a high-altitude environment, oxygen-deficient area, or nuclear industrial zone.

The GoLabs team of experts will help in both programming and deploying the robots. They handle the setup, calibration, and initial system integration within an existing security facility, as well as aid in troubleshooting any issues. Using an integrated 4D LiDAR system and SLAM technology, the robot is able to create 3D maps of the infrastructure. With this map, companies are able to assign the robots automated patrol paths and check points, making their security system both simple and efficient.

These robotic guards can be deployed for a multitude of uses, from protecting AI warehouses to providing security for large events. No matter where you need protection, GoLabs supplies autonomous coverage over every square foot. To learn more about GoLab's robotic security solutions, visit https://golabs.com/pages/security.

About GoLabs

GoLabs is a leading provider of robotics solutions focused on bringing advanced humanoid and mobile robots to market for research, education, public engagement, and security. With a mission to bridge innovation and real-world application, GoLabs supports partners across industries in deploying robotics that inspire, engage, and protect.

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SOURCE GoLabs