GoLabs Partners with GOTRAX at the 2026 SXSW Emerging Tech Expo

GOTRAX attended the SXSW Emerging Tech Expo for the first time to promote their electric vehicles, and they utilized an advanced robotics rental service to do so.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual SXSW conference arrived in full swing, once again celebrating the convergence of art and technology with thousands of attendees. For the first time, GOTRAX has joined the festivities at the SXSW Emerging Tech Expo, where they sought to promote their electric bikes and scooters. Given the nature of the event, GOTRAX decided to collaborate with GoLabs, a leading robotics company, to help drive foot traffic to their booth.

GoLabs

GoLabs has launched a new robot rental program, which allows clients to utilize their products without the commitment of a full purchase. This program provides one-on-one training, expert support, and optional protection plans to cover any potential damages. Through this rental service, GOTRAX was able to employ the GoLabs Go2 Robot Dog to draw more attention to their booth and increase awareness about the importance of electric mobility.

The addition of the GoLabs robot to the GOTRAX booth brought joy and intrigue to the Emerging Tech attendees, which aided in sparking curiosity about technology's power to transform both human interaction as well as transportation. With this partnership, GoLabs was able to showcase the potential of robotics to enhance in-person marketing events.

GoLabs looks forward to expanding its partnerships through their new rental program, and they hope to transform the world of marketing through their advanced robotic initiatives.

To learn more about renting a robot, visit www.golabs.com.

About GoLabs

GoLabs is a leading provider of robotics solutions focused on bringing advanced humanoid and mobile robots to market for research, education, and public engagement. With a mission to bridge innovation and real-world application, GoLabs supports partners across industries in deploying robotics that inspire, engage, and perform.

Press Release Service provided by 24-7PressRelease.com

SOURCE GoLabs