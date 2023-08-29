Golar LNGs Adopt the LFC biodigester as Innovative Food Waste Management Solution

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Knot Ocean, the market leader for onboard organic waste management solutions in the marine environment, announced today that Golar LNG, owners and operators of marine LNG vessels, have placed additional orders for LFC biodigesters for the Golar Celsius and Golar Penguin.

The LFC® biodigester is a machine that digests food waste. These machines are usually installed in a galley and reduce the expense, inconvenience, mess, and carbon footprint of disposing of food waste that would otherwise be taken off in a tender. Power Knot has nine different sizes that digest from 10 kg (20 lb) per day to 6000 kg (13,200 lb) per day of food waste. With many hundreds of installations globally on land and on the ocean, the LFC biodigester has proven to be reliable, safe, and cost effective.

The decision to adopt the LFC biodigester presented numerous advantages, including an eco-friendly solution that contributes to the preservation of marine ecosystems and a reduction in environmental footprints. Additionally, the continuous operation and absence of odors improved crew comfort and convenience during waste disposal. In recognition of these challenges, the owners and Captain of the Golar Freeze, a Floating Storage and Regasification Unit vessel (FSRU), took a proactive step towards sustainable waste management by investing in the LFC-50 biodigester in 2019.

Building on the success of the LFC biodigester on the Golar Freeze, the owners recognized its potential benefits for other LNG carriers within their fleet. As a result, Golar Penguin and Golar Celsius, two additional vessels in their fleet, followed suit and installed LFC-50 biodigesters on board.

By adopting the LFC biodigester, the vessels aligned themselves with international regulations and mandates, such as those set forth by the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution From Ships (MARPOL) and the US Department of Justice. Furthermore, the LFC biodigester offered the unique advantage of reclaiming deck space, taking up substantially less room than antiquated food pulper systems and storage tanks.

About Power Knot Ocean

Power Knot Ocean provides safe and economically sound solutions for managers of cruise ships, cargo ships, and yachts globally seeking to reduce their carbon footprint and comply with DOJ and MARPOL regulations. Our technologies are proven, available today, have been in reliable use for many years, and offer a payback period typically of less than two years. We design, develop, and manufacture our products in our headquarters in Silicon Valley, California.

