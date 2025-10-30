Gold Coast Health Plan Appoints New Chief Operating Officer

Accomplished operations leader brings more than two decades of managed care experience to Ventura County's local Medi-Cal plan

CAMARILLO, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Coast Health Plan (GCHP) today announced the appointment of Suma Simcoe as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective Oct. 15.

"Suma brings a wealth of operational expertise, deep understanding of managed care, and a proven record of turning complex challenges into sustainable results," said Dr. Felix Nuñez, GCHP's chief executive officer. "Her leadership will help strengthen our infrastructure and ensure we continue to deliver high-quality, member-centered care for Ventura County. We are thrilled to welcome her to the team."

Suma Simcoe, Chief Operating Officer, Gold Coast Health Plan

Simcoe joins GCHP with nearly 25 years of progressive leadership experience in health care operations and system implementation. She has held senior roles at L.A. Care Health Plan and Molina Healthcare, overseeing large-scale operations across Medicaid, Medicare, and Exchange lines of business. Her expertise spans all aspects of managed care operations, including enrollment, claims, provider relations, grievances and appeals, payment integrity, credentialing, and vendor management.

At both organizations, Simcoe led transformative operational improvements that improved automation, enhanced quality performance, and introduced alternative reimbursement frameworks. Most recently, she served as deputy COO at L.A. Care Health Plan, where she directed strategic planning, performance monitoring, and cross-departmental coordination to improve system-wide efficiency and accountability.

Throughout her career, Simcoe has been recognized for driving measurable outcomes and fostering cultures of continuous improvement and accountability. She is known for her collaborative leadership and her ability to translate strategy into action across large, diverse teams.

"I am honored to join Gold Coast Health Plan to contribute to the important work of connecting members with high quality care and services," Simcoe said. "I look forward to working alongside the team to build on the impact they have made thus far through operational excellence and innovation."

Simcoe holds a Bachelor of Science in Behavioral Science with a concentration in Health Care Administration and a minor in Computer Science from Mercy College in Dobbs Ferry, New York. She is currently completing her Master of Business Administration at Chapman University.

About Gold Coast Health Plan

Gold Coast Health Plan proudly serves about 240,000 Medi-Cal members in Ventura County through its network of primary care physicians, specialists, behavioral health providers and hospitals. Since its founding in 2011, Gold Coast Health Plan has been committed to providing access to high-quality care and improving its members' health, including 1 in 3 county residents, 1 in 6 seniors, and 1 in 2 children under the age of 5. To learn more, visit: www.goldcoasthealthplan.org.

