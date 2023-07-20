GOLD COAST TRANSIT WORKERS WIN STRIKE, RATIFY AGREEMENT

News provided by

Teamsters Local 186

20 Jul, 2023, 17:48 ET

Workers Secure Significant Wage Increases

OXNARD, Calif., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Coast Transit District (GCTD) supervisors represented by Teamsters Local 186 have voted to a ratify a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), ending their strike. GCTD Teamsters provide public transportation services in Western Ventura County.

"The employer thought that since the unit was only 17 workers, they wouldn't put up a fight – but they were wrong. Our members put up a fierce fight and took it to GCTD," said Abel Garcia, Local 186 Secretary-Treasurer. "When Teamsters fight, Teamsters win."

"This was the first strike in GCTD's 50-year history, and it had to be done to secure a better future for all employees at GCTD," said Marco Lopez, GCTD supervisor and Local 186 shop steward. "This contract is everything we wanted, and I am proud to be a Teamster."

Workers began their strike on July 1 after the MOU expired on June 30 and the company refused to offer workers a fair wage increase. The new agreement includes substantial wage increases and for the first time, a general wage increase on top of salary step increases.

"The unit fought hard and gained everything they were fighting for. I am proud of the 17 supervisors for staying strong and united during the 13-day strike," said Jedediah Johnson, Local 186 Business Agent.

Teamsters Local 186 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties in California. For more information, go to teamsterslocal186.org.

Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 186

