Gold Kidney Health Plan Expands Florida Provider Network with Catholic Health Services

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Kidney Health Plan is proud to announce an expansion to its Florida provider network with the addition of Catholic Health Services.

Catholic Health Services, a leading provider known for its patient-centered healthcare services, will now be part of Gold Kidney Health Plan's provider network. This collaboration improves healthcare service accessibility for individuals with and without chronic health conditions.

"We are delighted to welcome Catholic Health Services to our network," said Carrie Knowles-Atkinson, Senior Vice President and Executive Director of Gold Kidney Health Plan. "This partnership significantly expands our members' access to exceptional, compassionate care across Florida. Integrating Catholic Health Services enhances our capability to address the diverse healthcare needs of our members throughout the state."

Catholic Health Services provides a range of services, including inpatient medical rehabilitation, skilled nursing, assisted living, home healthcare, palliative care, and hospice. Their commitment to delivering compassionate care aligns seamlessly with Gold Kidney Health Plan's mission to improve the health and well-being of our members.

About Gold Kidney:

Gold Kidney Health Plan is a Medicare Advantage Plan offering Medicare Advantage products designed for beneficiaries with chronic special needs. Gold Kidney also provides plans for veterans and those who do not have chronic conditions. Gold Kidney currently holds insurance licenses in Arizona and Florida with a Medicare contract from CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services). Gold Kidney's patient-centric care approach integrates payor, provider, and care management technology to improve patient outcomes. At Gold Kidney, the patient's well-being is our number one focus and priority. To learn more, visit www.goldkidney.com.

About Catholic Health Services:

Catholic Health Services of the Archdiocese of Miami is a leading healthcare provider in South Florida. Catholic Health Services delivers a full continuum of specialized services: inpatient medical rehabilitation, skilled nursing, assisted living, home healthcare, palliative and hospice services for Miami-Dade and Broward.

Media Contact for Gold Kidney:

Leigh Cantrell, Chief Growth Officer

[email protected]

Y0171_CatholicHealthServices_1024C

SOURCE Gold Kidney Health Plan