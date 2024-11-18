Gold Kidney Health Plan Network Now Includes HonorHealth

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Kidney Health Plan, a leading Medicare Advantage provider specializing in chronic special needs plans, announces the expansion of its provider network to include HonorHealth specialty physicians, facilities, and ancillaries.

HonorHealth is a leading healthcare system serving more than five million people in the greater Phoenix and Scottsdale areas. HonorHealth is also integrating multiple Steward Health Care facilities in Arizona, further expanding its reach and capabilities.

"We are excited to welcome HonorHealth to our provider network," said Carrie Knowles-Atkinson, Senior Vice President and Executive Director of Gold Kidney Health Plan. "This alliance broadens the spectrum of healthcare services available to our members, ensuring they receive the high-quality care they deserve."

Gold Kidney Health Plan members will benefit from the partnership with HonorHealth by gaining expanded access to a diverse range of specialty physicians, additional facilities and ancillaries, which enhances their ability to receive timely and comprehensive care. HonorHealth offers an array of services, including advanced imaging, outpatient surgeries, and specialized programs for chronic conditions.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Gold Kidney Health Plan's commitment to enhancing member care and improving health outcomes.

About Gold Kidney:

Gold Kidney Health Plan is a Medicare Advantage Plan offering Medicare Advantage products designed for beneficiaries with chronic special needs. Gold Kidney also provides plans for veterans and those who do not have chronic conditions. Gold Kidney currently holds insurance licenses in Arizona and Florida with a Medicare contract from CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services). Gold Kidney's patient-centric care approach integrates payor, provider, and care management technology to improve patient outcomes. At Gold Kidney, the patient's well-being is our number one focus and priority. To learn more, visit www.goldkidney.com.

About HonorHealth:

HonorHealth is a comprehensive healthcare system dedicated to providing a range of services to the community, with a focus on quality, safety, and a patient-centered approach. With a robust network of facilities and providers, HonorHealth is committed to enhancing the health and well-being of the communities it serves. Learn more at HonorHealth.com.

