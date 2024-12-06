Moffitt Cancer Center Joins Gold Kidney Health Plan Network

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Kidney Health Plan, a leading Medicare Advantage provider specializing in chronic special needs plans, announces the expansion of its provider network to include Moffitt Cancer Center in Florida. This strategic alliance provides Gold Kidney Health Plan members with access to world-class cancer care.

Moffitt Cancer Center is a renowned non-profit institution dedicated to advancing cancer research and providing exceptional patient care. With a focus on innovation and personalized treatment, Moffitt offers a wide range of services, including diagnosis, treatment, and supportive care.

"We are excited to add Moffitt Cancer Center to our provider network," said Leigh Cantrell, Chief Growth Officer at Gold Kidney Health Plan. "Moffitt's commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with our mission of providing the gold standard of care to our members. This alliance provides our Florida members greater access to cancer care treatment options to improve their overall health outcomes."

By joining Gold Kidney Health Plan's network, Moffitt Cancer Center will expand its reach and provide services to a broader population. Moffitt Cancer Center includes locations throughout the Tampa Bay area with five core clinical locations in Tampa, Wesley Chapel, and opening Southshore in January 2025.

About Gold Kidney:

Gold Kidney Health Plan is a Medicare Advantage Plan offering Medicare Advantage products designed for beneficiaries with chronic special needs. Gold Kidney also provides plans for veterans and those who do not have chronic conditions. Gold Kidney currently holds insurance licenses in Arizona and Florida with a Medicare contract from CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services). Gold Kidney's patient-centric care approach integrates payor, provider, and care management technology to improve patient outcomes. At Gold Kidney, the patient's well-being is our number one focus and priority. To learn more, visit www.goldkidney.com.

About Moffitt Cancer Center:

Moffitt is dedicated to one lifesaving mission: to contribute to the prevention and cure of cancer. The Tampa-based facility is one of only 57 National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers, a distinction that recognizes Moffitt's scientific excellence, multidisciplinary research, and robust training and education. Moffitt's expert nursing staff is recognized by the American Nurses Credentialing Center with Magnet® status, its highest distinction.

