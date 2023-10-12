Gold-Plated Colt Single Action Army Revolver Inscribed to Pancho Villa up for Auction

Rock Island Auction Company will offer one of the finest firearms in the history of Mexico and American Southwest during the last Premier Auction of 2023

ROCK ISLAND, Ill., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rock Island Auction Company (RIAC) will offer Francisco "Pancho" Villa's gold-plated Colt Single Action Army revolver at its December Premier Auction in Bedford, Texas, marking the opening of the company's new Dallas-Fort Worth Metro facility. Coinciding with the centenary of Villa's assassination in 1923, the auction will take place Friday, Dec. 8 through Sunday, Dec. 10.

Rock Island Auction Company Courtesy of Rock Island Auction Company

The Colt, which belonged to the legendary Mexican bandit turned revolutionary general, features gold plating, factory engraving, eye-catching, carved pearl grips and is factory documented. With two inscriptions to Villa, the gold Colt is expected to have a pre-auction value of $650,000 – $950,000.

Pancho Villa's life was marked by a decade-long revolutionary fight that played a pivotal role in the history of Mexico and the American Southwest. Villa's actions led to the downfalls of Mexican Presidents Porfirio Diaz and Victoriano Huerta. While he is celebrated as a folk hero who championed the common people against the rich and powerful, Villa's methods left a trail of violence on both sides of the border, attracting international attention and retribution from both American and Mexican forces.

Felix A. Sommerfeld, an agent for both the German government and multiple Mexican leaders, is said to have purchased firearms and ammunition and shipped them to Villa's brother in El Paso. Documentation shows that Villa received support from Germany during the Mexican Revolution to keep the United States out of World War I. As a result, there has been continued speculation about the Colt's acquisition and whether it was a potential gift to Villa from the German government. While mystery surrounds Villa's Colt, this piece of history is everything fine arms collectors dream of.

"Throughout our history, Rock Island Auction Company has been able to offer fine arms collectors world-class firearms tied to historical figures like Theodore Roosevelt, Alexander Hamilton, Napoleon, Ulysses S. Grant, and more," Kevin Hogan President of Rock Island Auction Company said. "We are especially proud to be able to offer an exceptional historic firearm with ties to Texas and the American Southwest in celebration of our 30th year in business and the opening of a new location in Bedford, Texas."

Villa's Colt is only one of the many highlights for what promises to be the auction event of the year for the fine arms collecting space. Rock Island's expansion and new venue in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex will extend the same excellent service and award-winning catalogs for which the company is known. With a new, state-of-the-art Preview Hall and world-class auction hall both housed in the luxurious facility, the Bedford location is sure to appeal to all gun collectors.

For additional information on Rock Island Auction Company and other highlights of the December event, visit: www.rockislandauction.com.

About Rock Island Auction Company:

Rock Island Auction Company is the world's no. 1 auction company for firearms, bladed weapons and militaria. Founded in 1993 by its current CEO Patrick Hogan, RIAC continues to lead the industry with record sales numbers and its extensive and well-crafted marketing efforts. The company's 150,000 square-foot Illinois campus consists of two buildings, hosts 18-plus auctions each year, while the 90,000 square-foot Bedford facility will open in December at 3600 Harwood Road. RIAC actively seeks consignments, be it a single weapon or a collection of hundreds, an item valued at $1,000 or $1 million.

For more information, please visit www.rockislandauction.com or call 1-800-238-8022.

Media Contact

Julia Patterson

847-306-0912

[email protected]

SOURCE Rock Island Auction Company