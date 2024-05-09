Rifle Owned by Public Enemy No. 1 and Accomplice of Bonnie and Clyde's "Barrow Gang" Up for Auction

Firearms from notorious Depression-era outlaws, Floyd Hamilton and Ford Bradshaw, will be offered at Rock Island Auction Company's May Premier Auction

BEDFORD, Texas, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rock Island Auction Company (RIAC) will offer firearms from a pair of Depression-era outlaws, including one from a member of Bonnie and Clyde's "Barrow Gang," during its May Premier Auction, May 17-19, in Bedford, Texas. The three-day auction will offer the Winchester Model 1895 of Public Enemy No. 1 Floyd Hamilton, and the Remington Model 11 shotgun of Ford Bradshaw that was with him when he was killed.

The Winchester Model 1895 rifle was Floyd Hamilton's trusted companion while serving as an integral member of Bonnie and Clyde's notorious "Barrow Gang." Hamilton's criminal exploits with Bonnie and Clyde include the daring Eastham Prison Farm rescue in 1934, as well as assisting the couple while they were fugitives. Following Bonnie and Clyde's deaths, Hamilton carried on the duo's legacy, cementing himself as a prominent figure of Depression-era criminal history and earning the FBI's title of "Public Enemy No. 1." The rifle, left behind during a shootout with lawmen, comes with a handwritten note from Hamilton and carries a pre-auction value of $7,500 - $15,000.

The Remington Model 11 shotgun was owned by Depression-era outlaw Ford Bradshaw, whose bold bank robberies rivaled those of Bonnie and Clyde and Charles "Pretty Boy" Floyd. Bradshaw's rural raids, noted for their audacity and violence, later elevated him to the FBI's "Most Wanted" list. He was eventually killed during a confrontation with lawmen in an Arkoma, Okla. roadhouse. The historic shotgun, found in Bradshaw's car outside the roadhouse, carries a pre-auction value of $5,000 - $10,000.

"The Prohibition and Depression-era outlaws are part of this incredibly fascinating time in American history," says Kevin Hogan, President of Rock Island Auction Company. "Here we are, approaching the 90th anniversary of Bonnie & Clyde's death and we're still talking about their deeds. Arms owned by the like of Bradshaw and Hamilton embody this undeniable allure people still have for the era and its lawlessness."

The two firearms formerly owned by these outlaws are just a glimpse into the nearly 2,100 lots featured at RIAC's May Premier Auction. The world's number one firearms auction house is pleased to host its first premier auction of 2024 at its state-of-the-art facility in Bedford, Texas.

For additional information on Rock Island Auction Company and other highlights of the May event, visit: www.rockislandauction.com.

