Revolver from Battle of Little Bighorn Up for Auction

Rock Island Auction Company will offer a revolver from the famous battle as well as a personal revolver of Lt. Col. George Armstrong Custer during its May Premier Auction

BEDFORD, Texas, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rock Island Auction Company (RIAC) will offer two revolvers with close ties to famous 7th Cavalry leader Lt. Col. George Armstrong Custer at its May Premier Auction, scheduled for Friday, May 17 through Sunday, May 19 in Bedford, TX. The impressive selection will include a Colt Single Action Army revolver carried during the Battle of Little Bighorn by survivor Capt. Myles Moylan, as well as a historic Calderwood & Son pinfire revolver that personally belonged to Custer and came directly from the Custer family. These are two highlights among the approximately 2,100 lots of the three day event.

Lt. Col. George Armstrong Custer's Calderwood & Son double action pinfire revolver and a Colt Single Action Army revolver carried during the Battle of Little Bighorn by survivor Capt. Myles Moylan

"The Battle of the Little Bighorn marked one of the most defining moments in American history," says Kevin Hogan, President of Rock Island Auction Company. "Custer artifacts carry massive significance nationally as well as for our collectors so we are thrilled to offer these historic pieces at our first premier auction of the year."

The Colt Single Action Army is the quintessential revolver of the Old West, and the most prized of the iconic design are those with ties to the Little Bighorn. Capt. Myles Moylan fought in the Battle of Little Bighorn, serving under Maj. Marcus Reno and not Custer. Reno's battalion survived, but only after it had endured 40 hours of combat. A period letter documents this Colt as Moylan's, even identifying it by serial number. RIAC has previously sold revolvers with ties to the famous battle for over $763,000.

VIDEO: Little Bighorn Survivor: A Colt from Reno's Battalion

Another rare firearm up for auction is the historic Calderwood & Son double action pinfire revolver. It comes in a presentation case inscribed with Custer's initials, "G.A.C." on its lid. After Custer's passing, the revolver was discovered many years later by the Custer family in the attic of their home and was passed down to Lt. Col. Charles Custer, Custer's grandnephew. Charles Custer kept the revolver in the Custer family until 1956 when he sold it to a lifelong student of his granduncle. The revolver, which also comes with a receipt from Charles Custer, carries a pre-auction value of $50,000 - $75,000.

VIDEO: Custer's Personal Pinfire Revolver

These firearms from the Custer era provide a glimpse at the 2,100 lots showcased in RIAC's May Premier Auction. Rock Island Auction Company will host the first premier auction of 2024 at its state-of-the-art facility at 3600 E Harwood Rd, Bedford, TX 76021. For additional information on Rock Island Auction Company and other highlights of the May event, visit: www.rockislandauction.com.

About Rock Island Auction Company:

Rock Island Auction Company is the world's no. 1 auction company for firearms, bladed weapons and militaria. Founded in 1993 by its current CEO Patrick Hogan, RIAC continues to lead the industry with record sales numbers and its extensive and well-crafted marketing efforts. The company's 150,000 square-foot Illinois campus consists of two buildings and serves as the company's hub for catalog and content production. The 90,000 square-foot Bedford facility opened in December 2023 and will host six of the company's 18+ auctions each year. RIAC actively seeks consignments, be it a single weapon or a collection of hundreds, an item valued at $1,000 or $1 million.

Media Contact:

Mattie Van Gundy

(713) 409-1835

[email protected]

SOURCE Rock Island Auction Company