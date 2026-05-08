Golden 1 Credit Union Named to Newsweek's America's Best Regional Banks & Credit Unions 2026 and America's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2026 Lists

"At Golden 1, our purpose extends beyond financial services to how we show up for our employees and the communities we serve," said Donna Bland, president and CEO of Golden 1 Credit Union. "These recognitions from Newsweek reflect a culture where empowering our teams and supporting inclusive growth are integral to delivering strong, member-focused banking across California."

To determine its slate of honorees for America's Best Regional Banks & Credit Unions 2026 list, Newsweek evaluated which organizations are the most committed to powering local economies by supporting small businesses, financing community projects, and providing reliable access to everyday banking services. Similarly, to decide which companies earned a spot on the America's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2026 list, Newsweek conducted a nationwide survey of over 89,000 female employees. This survey evaluated 120 key performance indicators, with added weight given to factors such as gender equality, fairness, and inclusion.

Golden 1 earned its first inclusion on Newsweek's list of the top 500 regional banks and credit unions nationwide. It reflects the Credit Union's continued focus on:

Expanding access to Branch and Financial Resource Centers in underserved communities, which combine banking services with one-on-one financial guidance, education, and coaching

Supporting homeownership through down payment assistance programs and strategic partnerships

Investing in both digital and in-person banking experiences to meet members where they are

Driving community impact through grants, scholarships, and financial education initiatives

This marks Golden 1's second year being recognized on Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces for Women list. Golden 1 was also the only credit union recognized among 17 financial institutions honored in the Banking category. The recognition reflects the Credit Union's ongoing commitment to equity, inclusion, and opportunity through initiatives such as employee resource groups, leadership development programs, and clear pathways for career growth.

"Creating an environment where women feel supported, valued, and empowered to grow is essential to who we are as an organization," said Heather Andrade‑Neumann, executive vice president and chief people officer of Golden 1 Credit Union. "This recognition reflects the intentional work we've done to foster an inclusive culture where employees can thrive and contribute meaningfully."

Golden 1 continues to prioritize investments in regional banking capabilities, people-centered workplace practices, and community-based services that support long-term financial well-being across California.

ABOUT GOLDEN 1 CREDIT UNION

With more than $21 billion in assets, Golden 1 Credit Union is one of the largest credit unions in the United States, providing easy access to the financial solutions, resources, and support their members and communities need to improve their well-being. Golden 1 is committed to creating a more equitable and financially inclusive California and proudly serves all those who live or work there. Golden 1 is more than 1.1 million members strong and has over 2,000 employees. Visit golden1.com for more information.

SOURCE GOLDEN 1 CREDIT UNION