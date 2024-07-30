GOLDEN AFRICA DJIBOUTI EMERGES VICTORIOUS AT GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS 2024

LONDON, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Africa Djibouti has secured the top spot as the "Best Edible Oil Manufacturing Facility, East Africa" and its edible oil brand LIBA wins the "Best Edible Oil Brand, East Africa" award for 2024 at the distinguished Global Brand Awards.

The esteemed Global Brand Awards, an annual ceremony organized by Global Brands Magazine (GBM) headquartered in England, celebrates international brands that excel across various industries annually. GBM conducted a thorough evaluation, assessing numerous criteria such as quality and safety standards, innovation and technology, operational excellence, product range and quality, customer satisfaction, sustainability, and ethical practices, among others. Golden Africa Djibouti showcased outstanding performance in this assessment, underscoring its excellence and meriting commendation from Global Brands Magazine.

Commenting on winning the award, Jay Reddy, CEO of Global Brands Magazine, said, "It is with great pleasure that we congratulate Golden Africa Djibouti on winning the prestigious awards for Best Edible Oil Manufacturing Facility and Best Edible Oil Brand in East Africa. These accolades are a testament to your unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability. Your dedication to excellence has set a high standard in the industry, and we are proud to recognize your outstanding achievements. Congratulations to the entire team at Golden Africa Djibouti for this well-deserved honor."

Commenting on winning the award, Adnan Hantosh, General Manager of Golden Africa Djibouti (GAD), commented "We are immensely proud of the strides we have taken on our journey and the accomplishments we have achieved. Being honored with the titles of best edible oil brand in East Africa and best edible oil manufacturing facility in East Africa is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team at Golden Africa Djibouti SARL. These awards fuel our excitement for the future as we strive to surpass our current achievements and make a lasting impact in our continent and beyond. We are grateful for the recognition and remain committed to pushing boundaries and setting new standards in the industry."

ABOUT GOLDEN AFRICA DJIBOUTI

Golden Africa Djibouti (GAD) SARL is an ISO 9001:2015 certified international prime edible oil manufacturing and packing complex in the Horn of Africa. GAD is strategically located near Doraleh port of Djibouti. Since its inauguration in December 2018, GAD has gone through a remarkable growth trajectory.

GAD is the producer of the two leading market pacesetter brands: Liba and Al Naqi. GAD is also known for its export service of Bulk Palm Oil, Sunflower oil, and other byproducts like PFAD and Stearin to various African markets such as Ethiopia, Yemen, Somalia, Turkey, Lebanon. Etc. and middle-east countries. Over the years, they have managed to improve their daily supply capacity, built enormous storage facilities and launched their own transportation system in order to better facilitate and serve their customers across.

ABOUT GLOBAL BRANDS MAGAZINE (ENGLAND)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class brands across the globe. Each year, GBM develops awards for companies that stand out, have a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions and consumer-centric products among their industry leaders. The Magazine has over 10 million visitors and 14 million page views per month, making it one of the best online magazines. The Magazine also maintains a strong presence on social media, with over 20k+ Facebook likes, 10k+ Instagram followers, 25k+ Twitter followers, and 3k+ LinkedIn followers.

ABOUT THE GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS

Global Brand Awards honours brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies across different sectors for the quality of their services. The Brand Awards highlight the accomplishments of organisations that have performed remarkably well in finance, education, hospitality, automotive, lifestyle, education, real estate, technology, and others. Global Brand Awards recognise vital players who progress towards excellence by providing a platform to acknowledge their efforts. In addition, GBM strives to create awareness concerning the significance of such organisations and rewards them for their notable efforts with the ultimate global recognition. We are excited to announce the highly anticipated awards ceremony, which will take place at The Athenee Hotel in the heart of Bangkok, Thailand, in May 2024. To learn more about the awards, please visit the Brand Awards Winners section on the GBM website.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2377199/GBM_2024_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Global Brands Magazine