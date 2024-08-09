Golden Arrow Appoints Vice President

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): GRG

Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): G6A

OTCQB Venture Market (OTCQB): GARWF

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Golden Arrow Resources Corporation (TSXV: GRG) (FSE: G6A) (OTCQB: GARWF), ("Golden Arrow" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Pompeyo Gallardo as Vice President of the Company.

Mr. Gallardo has 29 years experience in corporate finance. He is highly skilled in project structuring and project financing, with emphasis in joint venture transactions, metal streams, royalties, off-takes, metal pre-paids, and other forms of unconventional debt. Mr. Gallardo has provided CFO and Corporate Development consulting services to several companies in the junior mining industry in Canada, with stress in companies with exposure in Latin American projects. Mr. Gallardo is also a former Financial Analysist at the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and had held a Senior Credit Risk Management position at Scotiabank, International Banking. He is also a former CFO and Corporate Finance consultant at Red Cloud Klondike Strike, now Red Cloud Securities.

Joseph Grosso, President & CEO, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Pompeyo as Vice President. He constitutes a great addition to our team, bringing his vast capital markets and finance experience to our growth plans execution efforts to move forward Golden Arrow to the next level."

About Golden Arrow:

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation is a mining exploration company with a successful track record of creating value by making precious and base metal discoveries and advancing them into exceptional deposits.

Golden Arrow is actively exploring its flagship property, the advanced San Pietro iron oxide-copper-gold-cobalt project in Chile, and a portfolio that includes nearly 125,000 hectares of prospective properties in Argentina.

The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

Mr. Joseph Grosso,

Executive Chairman, President and CEO

