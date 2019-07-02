Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty Agents Rank Among Nation's Best in REAL Trends/The Wall Street Journal Report

"The recognition of our agents on " The Thousand " rankings is a result of hard work, extensive market knowledge and the support of the Sotheby's International Realty brand, which enables our agents to effectively market and sell extraordinary residences," said Kevin Daniel Dwyer, Chief Marketing Officer at Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty. "We are proud to have The Dreyfus Group, The Gunderman Group and Amy McCafferty represent our company on this prestigious industry list."

"We are thankful to all our clients who put their trust in us in 2018," said Michael Dreyfus of The Dreyfus Group, Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty's top producing agent team in 2019 with over $195 million in sales volume. Dreyfus, who also serves as the brokerage's President of Silicon Valley, has made the REAL Trends list for the past six consecutive years. This year, The Dreyfus Group ranked 100th on the list.

The Gunderman Group, which specializes in the East Bay market, also made the list, at 115th in the top 250 Agent Teams by Sales Volume. "I consider this honor every year to be a tribute to our team," said David Gunderman, "a tremendous group of specialists at the top of their game, aligned in commitment to care and excellence—a group that I am proud to call a chosen family." The tightly-knit team reached over $185 million in sales volume in 2018.

In the Individual Agent by Sales Volume ranking, Los Gatos-based agent Amy McCafferty ranked 161st, with a total of $96 million in sales volume. "I am proud to be associated with such an esteemed group of colleagues. I'd like to thank my clients for allowing me to help them with their real estate needs," said McCafferty.

The Sotheby's International Realty brand claimed 41 of the top 250 sales associates in the REAL Trends individual sales volume category, more than any other real estate brand. The brand also had the highest combined individual sales volume from sales associates in the same category.

Click here to see the Sotheby's International Realty brand affiliated sales associates represented on "The Thousand."

The complete Thousand Top Real Estate Professionals list can be found on REAL Trends' website, https://www.realtrends.com/.

For media inquiries, please email MediaInquiries@ggsir.com

About Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty:

Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty has nearly 500 agents in 23 offices throughout the San Francisco Bay Area serving the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, Sonoma and San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.GoldenGateSIR.com

SOURCE Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty

Related Links

http://www.goldengatesir.com

