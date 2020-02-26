Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty Appoints New Leadership in Wine Country

In addition to selling residential homes, vineyards, estates, and land, Heather has managed Home Owners Associations, as well as residential and commercial property. Heather earned the Certified Negotiation Expert Designation (CNE), giving her a critical advantage in assisting with real estate transactions and issues, allowing her to provide significant support to agents under her management. From 2005 – 2012, Heather was the managing broker for Artisan Sotheby's International Realty, one of Sonoma County's leading firms advising over 70 agents in 4 offices.

"I am honored to be joining such a high caliber group of agents and staff in Wine Country, and look forward to contributing to their continued growth and success while leveraging this unparalleled company and brand," says Heather. "Supporting our agents in their delivery of the best service to our clients is our top priority—from contract management, innovative marketing, and local expertise to a truly global reach that only the Sotheby's International Realty brand can provide."

To contact Heather Brown, email h.brown@ggsir.com or call 707-548-7132.

About Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty:

Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty has approximately 500 agents in 24 offices throughout the San Francisco Bay Area serving the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Sonoma and San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.GoldenGateSIR.com

SOURCE Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty

