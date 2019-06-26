Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty Strengthens Presence in Silicon Valley

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty announced the opening of two new offices in Woodside and Los Gatos marking another growth moment for the San Francisco Bay Area's premier brokerage and its further expansion into Silicon Valley. The brokerage added the new offices to its existing offices in Menlo Park, Palo Alto and Los Altos to better serve its growing community of top agents and discerning clients in the region. The offices are the latest extension of the brokerage's unified network spanning Wine Country, Marin County, the East Bay, San Francisco and now deeper within the Peninsula and Silicon Valley.

"Our new offices in Woodside and Los Gatos bring together market leaders in each region we serve to form a powerful network of the finest caliber agents," said Bill Bullock, President and CEO of the brokerage. "It's all about how we can provide the highest level of service at a hyper-local level with the power of a global brand. The new offices are home to impressive agents–some of the brightest talent and biggest players in their respective markets."

The brokerage welcomes community members, local residents, clients and fellow agents to visit its new locations in downtown Woodside, located at 2989 Woodside Road, and in Los Gatos at 663 Blossom Hill Road.

To join us or learn more, please email A.Banks@ggsir.com

For media inquiries, please email MediaInquiries@ggsir.com

About Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty:

Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty has nearly 500 agents in 23 offices throughout the San Francisco Bay Area serving the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, Sonoma and San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.GoldenGateSIR.com

