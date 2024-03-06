Golden State Dermatology Announces New Partnership in Folsom, CA

Growing Dermatology Group Adds 3rd Location in Sacramento Valley

FOLSOM, Calif., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden State Dermatology (GSD) is pleased to announce a new partnership with Dr. David No's practice, the Dermatology Center of Northern California (DCNC).

David No, MD, PhD, along with Alexandra Vaughn, MD; Stacy Williams, PA-C; and Sylvia Ortega, PA-C, provide patients with traditional as well as innovative therapies and products for all their patients' skin concerns. The clinic is located at 192 Blue Ravine Rd., Folsom, CA 95630.

DCNC offers a full spectrum of medical dermatology and offers popular cosmetic treatments such as cosmetic injectables, laser treatments, and body contouring. "I have a "no compromise" approach to clinical skin care, and I'm committed to providing my patients effective, safe, and technologically-advanced solutions. That's why, after reviewing many potential partnership options, I chose a partner that most closely aligns with my values. We're excited to embark on this new relationship with GSD," said David No, MD, PhD.

GSD has over 100 providers, offers more than 35 convenient locations throughout California, and accepts most forms of insurance. To learn more about Golden State Dermatology, visit GoldenStateDermatology.com.

The founder of Golden State Dermatology, Edward Becker, MD said, "We stand with our clinicians, empowering them in our established and emerging markets to deliver exceptional patient-centered care. We continue to actively recruit and partner with the finest providers, not only in California but also beyond, as we thoughtfully expand our group."

About Golden State Dermatology

Amid the health care consolidation, Golden State Dermatology (GSD) was founded to maintain a relatively independent model of practice. GSD is physician-owned and led and is rapidly growing with a mission to deliver the highest quality care and a great patient, provider, and staff experience. GSD's services include dermatology, cosmetics, Mohs surgery, pathology, and plastic surgery in state-of-the-art medical facilities.

GSD is actively looking to partner with leading dermatology clinics and dermatologists to further its vision to become the leading network of comprehensive dermatology services in the Western US. For more information about our partnership opportunities, visit goldenstatedermatology.com/partnership-opportunities.

