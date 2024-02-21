Golden State Dermatology Announces New Torrance Partnership

News provided by

Golden State Dermatology

21 Feb, 2024, 13:26 ET

Growing Dermatology Group Adds 4th Location in Los Angeles Area

TORRANCE, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden State Dermatology (GSD) is pleased to announce a new partnership with Shirlene Jay, MD, and her team in Torrance. This new practice expands the GSD Network as the fourth location in the Greater Los Angeles Area.

Shirlene Jay, MD, provides comprehensive medical and cosmetic dermatology care for her patients. Dr. Jay specializes in skin cancer detection and treatment, and in treating a wide range of skin conditions including eczema, psoriasis, acne, and warts. She holds a special interest in pediatrics and geriatric patients.

Dr. Jay approaches all dermatologic procedures from the standpoint of whole-body wellness. Her expertise includes aesthetic skin cancer removal, diagnosis and treatment of skin rashes, and cosmetic-enhancing dermatology procedures such as chemical peels, neurotoxin injections, microneedling, lip augmentation, dermal fillers, and lasers.

The clinic is located at 3400 Lomita Blvd., Ste 503, Torrance, CA near the Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

"My primary concern has always been my commitment to patient care. I am excited to join a group of dermatologists who hold that same value. As a member of Golden State Dermatology, I look forward to streamlining administrative duties and channeling my focus and energies even more towards the patient care I enjoy so much," said Shirlene Jay, MD.

GSD has over 100 providers, offers more than 33 convenient locations throughout California, and accepts most forms of insurance. To learn more about Golden State Dermatology and their new partnership with Shirlene Jay, MD, please visit GoldenStateDermatology.com.

The founder of Golden State Dermatology, Edward Becker, MD said, "We're proud to support our clinicians to provide the highest-quality patient-centered care possible. We will continue to seek and add the most talented providers in California and beyond to our team."

About Golden State Dermatology

Amid the health care consolidation, Golden State Dermatology (GSD) was founded to maintain a relatively independent model of practice. GSD is physician-owned and led and is rapidly growing. GSD is led by a team of board-certified dermatologists with a mission to deliver the highest quality care and a great patient, provider, and staff experience. GSD's services include dermatology, cosmetics, Mohs surgery, pathology, and plastic surgery in state-of-the-art medical facilities.

GSD is actively looking to partner with leading dermatology clinics and dermatologists to further its vision to become the leading network of comprehensive dermatology services in the Western US. For more information about our partnership opportunities, please contact Daniel Koob, Chief Development Officer, at [email protected] or visit goldenstatedermatology.com/partnership-opportunities.

SOURCE Golden State Dermatology

