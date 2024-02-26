Golden State Dermatology Announces Third Torrance Partnership

Growing Dermatology Group Adds 5th Location in Los Angeles Area

TORRANCE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden State Dermatology (GSD) is pleased to announce a new partnership with Amber Kyle, MD, and her team in Torrance. This new practice expands the GSD Network as the fifth location in the Greater Los Angeles Area.

Amber Kyle, MD along with Krishna Patel, PA-C, Nicole Younger, RN, and Esther Loop, LE provide patients with comprehensive medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology care for their patients. They treat both pediatric and adult patients and specialize in all aspects of dermatology care from skin to hair to nails. Dr. Kyle is also a Mohs micrographic surgeon.

The clinic is located at 20911 Earl St. Suite 310, Torrance, CA 90503 near the Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center, where Dr. Kyle has hospital privileges.

Dr. Kyle and her team are dedicated to quality, compassionate care in a relaxed, intimate, and caring environment from when you walk in the door until your next visit. "As a member of the South Bay community for over 30 years, my commitment and priority has always been to provide the best care possible for my patients. Joining a group of dermatologists at Golden State Dermatology who hold that same value is an exciting partnership. As a part of GSD, I will be able to spend less of my daily work on administrative items and focus more solely on patient care, my true passion," said Amber Kyle, MD.

GSD has over 100 providers, offers more than 33 convenient locations throughout California, and accepts most forms of insurance. To learn more about Golden State Dermatology, visit GoldenStateDermatology.com.

The founder of Golden State Dermatology, Edward Becker, MD said, "We're proud to support our clinicians in our established and newest markets to provide the highest-quality patient-centered care possible. We will continue to seek and add the most talented providers in California and beyond to our team."

About Golden State Dermatology

Amid the health care consolidation, Golden State Dermatology (GSD) was founded to maintain a relatively independent model of practice. GSD is physician-owned and led and is rapidly growing with a mission to deliver the highest quality care and a great patient, provider, and staff experience. GSD's services include dermatology, cosmetics, Mohs surgery, pathology, and plastic surgery in state-of-the-art medical facilities.

GSD is actively looking to partner with leading dermatology clinics and dermatologists to further its vision to become the leading network of comprehensive dermatology services in the Western US. For more information about our partnership opportunities, please contact Daniel Koob, Chief Development Officer, at [email protected] or visit goldenstatedermatology.com/partnership-opportunities.

