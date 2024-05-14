Golden State Dermatology Announces New Partnership in Roseville, CA

Growing Dermatology Group Adds Mohs Surgeon in Sacramento Valley

FOLSOM, Calif., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden State Dermatology (GSD) is pleased to announce a new partnership with Gregory Bricca, MD which includes his medical dermatology practice and his ambulatory surgery center (California Skin Surgery Center), all based in Roseville, CA.

Golden State Dermatology Logo (PRNewsfoto/Golden State Dermatology) California Skin Surgery Center Gregory Bricca, MD

Gregory Bricca, MD, and his skilled team provide patients with the highest quality skin cancer care in a state-of-the-art facility. Dr. Bricca receives patient referrals from dermatologists, plastic surgeons, ENTs, and primary care physicians for Mohs micrographic, dermatologic, and reconstructive surgery. Dr. Bricca will continue to provide excellent patient care in the same fashion he has for many years for his referring clinicians and their patients.

Dr. Bricca shared, "I'm excited to have joined a large dermatology network with many like-minded Mohs surgeons and dermatologists. Being a part of GSD gives me access to more resources and aligns with my main goal, which is to provide the highest quality skin cancer care available."

GSD has over 100 providers, offers 37 convenient locations throughout California, and accepts most forms of insurance. To learn more about Golden State Dermatology, visit GoldenStateDermatology.com.

The founder of Golden State Dermatology, Edward Becker, MD said, "We're so pleased to welcome Dr. Bricca to our group. We continue to actively recruit and partner with the finest providers, empowering them in our existing locations and those who have newly joined GSD to deliver exceptional patient-centered care."

About Golden State Dermatology

Amid the health care consolidation, Golden State Dermatology (GSD) was founded to maintain a relatively independent model of practice. GSD is physician-owned and led and is rapidly growing with a mission to deliver the highest quality care and a great patient, provider, and staff experience. GSD's services include dermatology, cosmetics, Mohs surgery, pathology, and plastic surgery in state-of-the-art medical facilities.

GSD is actively looking to partner with leading dermatology clinics and dermatologists to further its vision to become the leading network of comprehensive dermatology services in the Western US. For more information about our partnership opportunities, visit goldenstatedermatology.com/partnership-opportunities.

SOURCE Golden State Dermatology