Golden State Dermatology Announces Second Fresno Partnership

FRESNO, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden State Dermatology (GSD) is pleased to announce Jane F. Kardashian, M.D. and her team have joined Golden State Dermatology.

Golden State Dermatology offers state-of-the-art dermatology, cosmetics, Mohs surgery for skin cancer, pathology, and plastic surgery. The group has rapidly grown over the last few years, adding eight new locations in 2019 and six to date in 2020. This is the group's second acquisition in Fresno in as many months.

Dr. Kardashian is a board certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon. The clinic offers medical and cosmetic dermatology treatments, ambulatory surgery center capabilities and medical spa services. Dr. Kardashian's clinic is located at 6769 N Fresno St, Fresno, CA.

Dr. Kardashian completed her medical degree at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, followed by a residency in dermatology at University of California, San Francisco. A published researcher and a board-certified laser surgeon, Dr. Kardashian is a fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology and the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery, and she has received multiple awards, including the American Academy of Dermatology Continuing Medical Education Award, The Dermatology Award, a Certificate of Recognition from the American Medical Women's Association, and the CVLUXE Award multiple times.

"I'm pleased to have joined Golden State Dermatology and gained a new network of colleagues as passionate about dermatology and patient care as I am. With access to and support from GSD's operations and management teams, I am also able to focus my efforts more solely on patient care," shared Dr. Kardashian.

In addition to various convenient locations throughout the Bay Area and Central Valley, Golden State Dermatology also accepts many forms of insurance. To schedule an appointment at any location, patients can easily book through the Golden State Dermatology website: www.goldenstatedermatology.com, or by calling their closest clinic. Dr. Kardashian's clinic can be reached at (559) 435-0337.

About Golden State Dermatology

In the midst of health care consolidation, Golden State Dermatology was founded to maintain a relatively independent model of practice. GSD is physician owned and led and is rapidly growing with 21 locations and 55+ providers in the San Francisco Bay Area and California's Central Valley. There are plans to continue growing in these markets and across the Western United States. GSD is led by a team of board certified dermatologists with a mission to deliver the highest quality care and a great patient, provider, and staff experience. GSD's services include dermatology, cosmetics, Mohs surgery for skin cancer, pathology, and plastic surgery.

SOURCE Golden State Dermatology

Related Links

https://www.goldenstatedermatology.com/

