Golden State Dermatology Expands Their Network with Second Sacramento Location

Announcing a New Partnership with Calkin & Boudreaux Dermatology Associates

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden State Dermatology (GSD) is pleased to announce a new partnership with the dermatology practice Calkin & Boudreaux Dermatology Associates in Sacramento. The new practice expands GSD's Northern California footprint and offers patients a second GSD location in the Greater Sacramento area.

DR. ALISON A. BOUDREAUX & DR. JACQUELINE M. CALKIN

Calkin & Boudreaux is run by doctors Jacqueline M. Calkin and Alison A. Boudreaux and provides comprehensive, high-end dermatology care for their patients. In addition to the doctors, the practice employs a skilled team of nurse practitioners, physician assistants, nurses, aestheticians, and skin care product specialists. The Calkin & Boudreaux team pairs state-of-the-art technologies with unparalleled personal attention to create the ultimate patient experience. Everyone at Calkin & Boudreaux works in concert to create a plan for the very best individualized patient care whether treating skin cancer, skin disease or providing the most effective cosmetic laser and injectable treatments.

The clinic is located at 2625 Fair Oaks Blvd in Sacramento, CA.

"Joining Golden State Dermatology is an exciting change for us. We have grown so much since opening in 2004 and this partnership will allow us to continue growing and improving patient care together with our new colleagues," said Alison Boudreaux, MD.

"When considering joining a larger group, we wanted partners whose values align with ours. Our passion for personalized care and our desire to provide the best possible outcomes for every patient pairs well with GSD's mission and philosophy," said Jacqueline Calkin, MD. "We're looking forward to working with a strong network of dermatologists."

GSD offers more than 30 convenient locations throughout California and accepts most forms of insurance. To learn more about Golden State Dermatology and their new partnership with Calkin & Boudreaux, please visit GoldenStateDermatology.com.

The founder of Golden State Dermatology, Edward Becker, MD said, "We take pride in the support we offer our clinicians to provide the highest-quality, patient-centered care possible. And, we will continue to seek and add the most talented providers in California and beyond to our team."

About Golden State Dermatology

Amid the health care consolidation, Golden State Dermatology (GSD) was founded to maintain a relatively independent model of practice. GSD is physician-owned and led and is rapidly growing with over 100 providers across California. GSD is led by a team of board-certified dermatologists with a mission to deliver the highest quality care and a great patient, provider, and staff experience. GSD's services include dermatology, cosmetics, Mohs surgery, pathology, and plastic surgery in state-of-the-art medical facilities.

GSD is actively looking to partner with leading dermatology clinics and dermatologists to further its vision to become the leading network of comprehensive dermatology services in the Western US. For more information about our partnership opportunities, please contact Daniel Koob, Chief Development Officer, at [email protected] or visit goldenstatedermatology.com/partnership-opportunities.

SOURCE Golden State Dermatology