Golden Triangle Partners with Rorschach Theatre to Turn Vacant Space Into 9:30 Club Style Music Venue as Setting for New Play

WASHINGTON, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two levels of empty retail space at 1020 Connecticut Ave NW this summer will be converted into a temporary live theatre where Rorschach will stage a new play with original music set in 90s era dingy rock clubs.

The play, which includes a live 5-piece rock band, runs July 7 through 30 and tells the story of a young woman trying to get her fledgling rock band off the ground when she meets Cupid, the God of Love, in a bar one night. The play is part rock show and part road trip and includes a pre-show experience with curated listening stations, vinyl for sale, and an exhibit highlighting hidden histories of DC music.

Building owner Lerner Enterprises is providing Rorschach Theatre with the space as part of the Golden Triangle Business Improvement District's (BID) Grow Golden effort, which is a broader campaign intended to fill vacant retail space with diverse, local businesses and provide more amenities to the neighborhood for visitors and workers. The program complements other initiatives across the Golden Triangle, including new eating and gathering spaces along commercial corridors like M Street.

"This is the very first pop-up theatre in the Golden Triangle," said Leona Agouridis, President and CEO of the Golden Triangle BID. "The transformed two-story space offers a unique downtown experience where you can watch the show, learn about the history of DC music, and enjoy drinks and food all in one place."

Performances are on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays at 8 pm and Sundays at 3 pm. There will be an additional Sunday performance on July 9 at 8 pm and an additional show on Wed, July 26 at 8 pm. There are Pay-What-You-Can Previews running from July 7 -9, and light fare and alcohol – provided by local small business Wine Key Experience – will be sold at every show. The space is located directly below Morton's The Steakhouse.

The pop-up theatre partnership with the Golden Triangle BID is the perfect match for Rorschach Theatre, a company whose mission touts "uncommon uses of environment and intimate passionate performances…that will lure its audiences beyond the limits of ordinary theatrical experience." The play ANGEL NUMBER NINE was adapted by James L. Rogers III and Jenny McConnell Frederick based on a novel by James L. Rogers III. It's directed by Frederick. The closest Metro stop to the performance is Farragut North.

Among the other Grow Golden businesses are HOMME, an art gallery located on L Street NW and Ninety Ten by DC Sweet Potato Cake, a café and bakery located in Farragut Square.

