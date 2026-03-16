Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare Addresses Maternity Care Desert Crisis Using INVU™ by Nuvo Remote Pregnancy Monitoring Solution

AVENTURA, Fla., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvo , a leader in remote pregnancy monitoring, today announced that Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare (GVMH) has launched the FDA-cleared INVU™ remote pregnancy monitoring wearable solution to bring advanced prenatal monitoring directly into the homes of expectant mothers across rural Missouri—helping address one of the most urgent challenges in U.S. maternal health: maternity care deserts.

FDA-cleared NST at home

Across the United States, access to maternity care is rapidly declining. According to the March of Dimes , more than 35% of U.S. counties are now classified as maternity care deserts —areas with no hospitals providing obstetric care and no obstetric providers. These regions affect over 2.3 million women of reproductive age and more than 150,000 births annually, with the majority located in rural communities.

For families living in these areas, routine prenatal monitoring can require long travel distances, time away from work, and logistical challenges that often lead to missed appointments and gaps in care.

Nuvo's INVU™ Wearable Solution is Designed to Close the Maternity Desert Gap

The INVU™ remote pregnancy monitoring wearable solution allows expectant mothers—particularly those with high-risk pregnancies—to perform key prenatal monitoring from home while their care teams review maternal and fetal data remotely. The approach expands access to clinical oversight while reducing the burden of frequent in-clinic visits.

"Access to consistent prenatal monitoring shouldn't depend on where a woman lives," said Laurence Klein, CEO. "By enabling hospitals to extend pregnancy monitoring into the home, INVU™ helps bring essential care to communities that would otherwise struggle to access it."

GVMH Showing the Way

GVMH, a regional health system serving rural Missouri, is among the first hospitals in the region to deploy INVU™ as part of its strategy to improve maternal health outcomes.

Like many rural health systems, GVMH serves a population where travel distances and limited access to specialty care create significant barriers to prenatal monitoring. By introducing INVU™, the hospital is enabling high-risk patients to complete regular monitoring from home while maintaining continuous connection with their care team.

"We are thrilled to bring INVU™ to our patients," said Rachel Boyles, Chief Ancillary Officer at GVMH. "This technology directly responds to the real challenges our patients face. By removing barriers to care, we are helping ensure more consistent monitoring and safer pregnancies for moms and babies in our communities. This is one of many ways GVMH is reimagining rural healthcare to meet patients where they are."

INVU™ Helps Close the Maternal Care Gap

The growing number of maternity care deserts has become a major driver of maternal health disparities in the United States. Rural residents face higher risks during pregnancy in part because they are less likely to have access to nearby obstetric providers and specialized monitoring services.

Digital health solutions like INVU™ are emerging as one of the most promising ways to address these access challenges—allowing clinicians to extend care beyond hospital walls while keeping mothers connected to their providers.

Nuvo believes programs like the one at GVMH represent a scalable model for rural hospitals nationwide.

"As maternity care deserts expand, healthcare systems need new ways to deliver care beyond traditional clinic settings," said Laurence Klein, CEO. "Hospitals like Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare are demonstrating how technology can help ensure mothers receive the monitoring and support they need—no matter where they live."

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About Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare

Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare (GVMH) is a nonprofit healthcare organization serving west central Missouri with a full spectrum of primary and specialty services. GVMH blends clinical excellence, advanced technology and compassionate care to deliver patient centered healthcare close r to home. To learn more, visit gvmh.org and follow GVMH on social media @choosegvmh.

About Nuvo Intl Group

Nuvo Intl Group Inc . is a women's health technology company focused on transforming pregnancy care through advanced wearable remote monitoring solutions. Nuvo's FDA-cleared INVU™ solution enables non-invasive, continuous maternal and fetal monitoring, supporting high-quality clinic al care while reducing the burden on expectant mothers and healthcare systems. Designed to support both in-clinic and remote use, INVU™ helps expand access to guideline-concordant prenatal surveillance, particularly for high-risk pregnancies. By combining medical-grade technology with a patient-centered approach, Nuvo aims to enhance patient experience, improve clinical efficiency, and support better outcomes across the pregnancy care continuum. Nuvo partners with healthcare providers, health systems, and industry stakeholders to modernize maternal-fetal care and advance the future of pregnancy monitoring.

SOURCE Nuvo Intl Group Inc