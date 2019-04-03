Goldfish Swim School Addresses the American Academy of Pediatrics' New Water Safety Guidelines

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), drowning is the leading cause of injury death in U.S. children ages 1-4 years.

Goldfish Swim School understands the importance of learning to swim as a lifelong skill that every child should continue to practice. Local franchise owners Ryan and Gina Bewersdorf operate Goldfish Swim School Reston, Falls Church and Alexandria, VA—with all three locations having opened within the past five years in order to accommodate the area's growing demand for quality swim lessons.

"The foundation of our swim lessons focuses on water safety and life-saving skills," says Gina Bewersdorf. "We are proud that the skills taught at Goldfish Swim School play a large role in the prevention of drowning."

Goldfish Swim School advocates for perpetual year-round swim lessons, allowing students to advance at their own rate. All students start with a beginner class and are evaluated each week before advancing to the next level. The swim school offers classes starting at age four months, with options for parent participation in classes ages four months to two years old.

All swim school supervisors and instructors are CPR certified and Ellis certified—the industry leader in lifeguard credentials—on a yearly basis. In addition, Goldfish Swim School requires instructors pass their own rigorous training program.

"The AAP's emphasis on starting swim lessons at a very young age supports Goldfish Swim School's mission to teach life-saving water safety skills to all children," says Tommy Hamilton, Regional Manager.

For more information regarding Goldfish Swim School and their year-round swim lesson and water-safety classes, call 703-348-3261 or visit www.goldfishswimschool.com.

Media Contact: Jessica Scott

jessica.scott@mokimedia.com

SOURCE Goldfish Swim School

Related Links

http://www.goldfishswimschool.com

