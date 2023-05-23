GOLDFISH SWIM SCHOOL DIVES INTO 2023 WITH EXPANSION INTO 7 STATES

Brand on track to open over 20 new swim schools in 2023

TROY, Mich., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-growing Goldfish Swim School , the leading swim school franchise in North America, continued its rapid expansion in Q1 2023 by signing five agreements for 8 schools and opening six schools, with another approximately 20 schools to be opened this year.

All except one of the new location deals were developed through existing multiunit franchisees who continue to expand their portfolio of locations. Additionally, the franchise brand "o-fish-ally" opened six new swim schools in five states, which are expected to offer more than 300 team member employment opportunities.

"We've started the year out strong, and we're committed to maintaining our momentum throughout the year and beyond," said Goldfish Swim School Franchising, LLC CEO and co-founder Chris McCuiston. "Our goal is to open 25 schools in 2023, and we're confident that we can achieve that with our existing franchisees who continue to help grow the brand by sharing our mission to provide swim lessons and water safety sessions across North America."

At the beginning of 2023, the brand launched its " Their Golden Years Are Here" campaign . This initiative celebrates the development and life skills children gain during their time at Goldfish, and champions the goals and accomplishments of little swimmers across North America. Through the support of this campaign, the brand increased its enrollment by nearly 20% and saw a double-digit revenue increase.

Goldfish Swim School continues to lead the way in franchising for children's swim schools. In 2022, the brand continued a seven-year run as the No. 1 swimming lessons franchise ranked by Entrepreneur and ranked No. 69 overall on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500. It was also included in Franchise Business Review's Top 200 Franchises.

With more than 147 locations open and more than 150 additional schools in development, the brand remains focused on its strategic expansion across North America.

Franchise opportunities remain available in Dallas, California and throughout Canada. For more information on Goldfish Swim School and its franchising opportunities, please visit https://www.goldfishswimschool.com/franchise-opportunities/ or call 248-801-1850.

About Goldfish Swim School:

Founded in 2006 by husband-and-wife team Chris and Jenny McCuiston, Troy, Michigan-based Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children aged four months to 12 years. Classes are led by specially trained instructors in a safe, child-friendly environment using a research-based philosophy called The Science of SwimPlay®. Since opening its first franchised location in 2009, the brand has grown to more than 140 schools in over 30 states, with an additional 150+ in development. Goldfish is ranked No. 69 overall in Entrepreneur's 2023 Franchise 500® and has been recognized as the No. 1 children's fitness franchise for seven consecutive years, was named to Franchise Times' Top 500 for 2022 and is rated as a Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review for 2023. Goldfish Swim School is currently in the process of expanding franchise opportunities throughout North America. For information on franchising, go to www.goldfishswimschool.com/franchising-opportunities .

SOURCE Goldfish Swim School