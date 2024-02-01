TRAVEL SURVEYS SHOW WATER-CENTRIC GETAWAYS HIGH ON THE LIST FOR 2024
01 Feb, 2024, 11:00 ET
01 Feb, 2024, 11:00 ET
Get kids swim-ready quick for a safer Spring Break and summer with guidance from Goldfish Swim School, North America's leading swim school franchise
TROY, Mich., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 2024 travel predictions show over a third of travelers are looking to water-centric getaways, including warm weather destinations, hotel stays, and vacation homes or rentals. With more and more families waiting until closer to their travel dates to plan, and Spring Break and summer right around the corner, now is the time to get kids water-ready fast with safety tips and guidance from the experts at Goldfish Swim School.
The leading swim school franchise in North America, Goldfish Swim School is on a mission to raise awareness about water safety and provide the tools and training to help keep swimmers of all ages safer in and around the water. This includes their one-of-a-kind Spring Break Jump Start Clinics, offering four or five consecutive days of swim lessons, at the same time each day, with the same swim instructor to give kids the chance to sharpen their skills quickly and have a safer Spring Break and summer.
"Coming out of the winter months, kids and families are eager to spend more time in the water, and that's fantastic," said Dr. Molly O'Shea, official pediatrician for Goldfish Swim School Franchising. "Swimming and water play offer tremendous benefits for children of all ages. Water safety is a critical piece of the puzzle, with studies showing that swim lessons reduce the risk of drowning by up to 88%. Whether you are taking steps for a safer Spring Break or getting ready for the upcoming summer, now is a great time to prepare, test the waters for new swimmers, and help more experienced swimmers take their skills to the next level, giving kids more confidence and parents more peace of mind."
Dr. Molly's Spring Break/Summer Swim Safety Tips and Reminders Include:
"Swimming and other water activities are a big part of Spring Break and summer for so many families," said Jenny McCuiston, co-founder of Goldfish Swim School Franchising. "At Goldfish Swim School, we're committed to providing parents and children with the knowledge and skills they need to be safer in and around the water year-round through our unique Science of SwimPlay® approach, combining guided play and a safe environment to help little swimmers build upon their cognitive growth. We include this approach in our specialized Jump Start Clinics, offering a fintastic opportunity to fast-track getting water-ready, preparing the whole family for a safer, enjoyable Spring Break and summer."
Goldfish Swim School Spring Break Jump Start Clinics are offered at participating locations across the U.S. and Canada. For more information visit https://www.goldfishswimschool.com/ or find your nearest location.
Press Assets
About Goldfish Swim School
Founded in 2006 by husband-and-wife team Chris and Jenny McCuiston, Troy, Michigan-based Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children aged 4 months to 12 years. Classes are led by specially trained instructors in a safe, child-friendly environment using a research-based philosophy called The Science of SwimPlay®. Since opening its first franchised location in 2009, the brand has grown to more than 160 schools in over 30 states, with an additional 150+ in development. Goldfish is ranked No. 74 overall in Entrepreneur's 2024 Franchise 500® and has been recognized as the No. 1 swimming lessons franchise for seven consecutive years, was named to Franchise Times' Top 400 for 2023 and is rated as a Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review for 2023. Goldfish Swim School is currently in the process of expanding franchise opportunities throughout North America. For information on franchising, go to www.goldfishswimschool.com/franchise-opportunities.
Media Contact:
Triple 7 Public Relations
Ashley Sandberg, [email protected]
Shannon Leigh Keenan, [email protected]
SOURCE Goldfish Swim School
Share this article