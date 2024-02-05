GOLDFISH SWIM SCHOOL MAKES WAVES IN 2023 WITH IMPRESSIVE NUMBER OF SCHOOL OPENINGS AND FRANCHISE SIGNINGS

Nation's leading swim school franchise continues expansion plans in California

TROY, Mich., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldfish Swim School Franchising, LLC, the top learn-to-swim franchise in North America, achieved significant growth over the last year, opening 21 new schools in 13 states and inking franchise agreements to develop 40 schools in 10 states over the next few years.

In 2023, Goldfish continued expanding its footprint across the United States, opening schools in Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, New Jersey, New York and Washington. Each of the 21 new locations can bring up to 50 jobs to the community. The new Maine school is the state's first, opened in Portland by multiunit franchisees Tim and Jennifer Casper, who also own schools in New Jersey.

"Goldfish Swim School's growth across the nation with new schools opening in multiple states are a tribute to our passion and commitment to kids and water safety," said Chris McCuiston, CEO and co-founder of Goldfish Swim School. "Almost two decades ago, my wife, Jenny, and I set out with a mission to help educate children to be safe in and around the water. Today, we continue to advance that mission with more than 10 million swim lessons taught over the past year across more than 160 locations."

Additionally, Goldfish strengthened its pipeline by awarding franchise agreements to develop 40 new schools over the next few years in California, Texas, Kansas, Kentucky, Washington, Connecticut, Oregon, New York, Idaho and Delaware. The leading swim school franchise in North America saw noteworthy development in California in 2023, with agreements for six new schools across the state. Franchise opportunities remain available throughout Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose and Los Angeles.

"We have awarded franchise agreements over the past year that enable Goldfish Swim Schools to not only help reduce childhood drownings, but also allow entrepreneurs to achieve new heights by providing swim lessons in their local communities," said McCuiston. "Over the next year, we look forward to opening in new markets, achieving new milestones and educating new Goldfish franchisees to empower them to thrive on their entrepreneurial journey."

Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children aged four months to 12 years, teaching children how to be safer in and around the water. Each school offers swim lessons and programs using a proprietary philosophy, The Science of SwimPlay®, to build life skills both in and out of the water using play-based learning in a fun and safe environment. Each school's number one focus and main priority is always the same – educating children on water safety while teaching them how to swim and respect the water.

Franchise opportunities remain available in California, Phoenix, Tampa, Dallas and throughout Canada. For more information on Goldfish Swim School and its franchising opportunities, please visit https://www.goldfishswimschool.com/franchise-opportunities/ or call 248-801-1850.

About Goldfish Swim School

Founded in 2006 by husband-and-wife team Chris and Jenny McCuiston, Troy, Michigan-based Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children aged 4 months to 12 years. Classes are led by specially trained instructors in a safe, child-friendly environment using a research-based philosophy called The Science of SwimPlay®. Since opening its first franchised location in 2009, the brand has grown to more than 160 schools in over 30 states, with more than 150 in development. Ranked No. 74 overall in Entrepreneur's 2024 Franchise 500®, Goldfish has been recognized by Entrepreneur as the No. 1 provider of children's swimming lessons for eight consecutive years, was named to Franchise Times' Top 500 for 2023 and is rated a Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review for 2024. Goldfish Swim School is currently in the process of expanding franchise opportunities throughout North America. For information on franchising, go to www.goldfishswimschool.com/franchising-opportunities.

Media Contact:

Rachel Tabacnic

[email protected]

561-441-9692

SOURCE Goldfish Swim School