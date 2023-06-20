GOLDFISH SWIM SCHOOL LOCATIONS ACROSS NORTH AMERICA JOIN ANNUAL 'WORLD'S LARGEST SWIMMING LESSON™' TO PROMOTE WATER SAFETY

Global event expected to draw tens of thousands of participants on June 22

TROY, Mich., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is almost o-FISH-ally here, and Goldfish Swim School locations across North America will celebrate by participating in the 14th Annual World's Largest Swimming Lesson on Thursday, June 22. The global drowning prevention event was created by the World Waterpark Association to raise awareness of the importance of water safety.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, drowning is the primary cause of unintentional death for children aged 1-4. Additionally, the majority of nonfatal pool drowning injuries among children under 15 years old happen between June and August, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission . Research by the National Library of Medicine shows participation in formal swimming lessons can reduce the risk of drowning for kids ages 1-4 by 88%.

"Swimming lessons are such a vital element of drowning prevention, and we're demonstrating our commitment to water safety by joining aquatic facilities across the world to raise awareness for this lifesaving tool," said Goldfish Swim School Franchising Director of Training Nikki Thomas. "Our mission at Goldfish Swim School is to teach kids to be safer and confident in and around water."

Local Goldfish Swim School locations throughout North America are participating in different ways to support the event. Goldfish Swim School - Wexford in Pennsylvania is partnering with a local water park. Goldfish Swim School - Columbia in Maryland will augment its schedule with additional swim times to accommodate a larger number of swimmers. Goldfish Swim School - Grandville in Michigan will host a water safety presentation and free lesson, and Goldfish Swim School - Urbandale in Iowa will provide free trial lessons all day.

Meanwhile, more than 110 other locations plan to commemorate this day by celebrating and raising awareness through their regularly scheduled lifesaving swimming lessons, in addition to 500 other swim lesson providers across the globe.

"With well over 100 participating schools, Goldfish Swim School represents a significant portion of this year's total event locations. We're excited to have so many schools engaged given our shared mission of promoting drowning prevention and water safety," said Rick Root, President of the World Waterpark Association. "We look forward to seeing the full impact Goldfish will have this year as they join The World's Largest Swimming Lesson and actively contribute to the collective endeavor and united voice to help spread the message that swimming lessons save lives."

Founded in 2006 by husband-and-wife team Chris and Jenny McCuiston, Troy, Michigan-based Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children aged 4 months to 12 years. Classes are led by specially trained instructors in a safe, child-friendly environment using a research-based philosophy called The Science of SwimPlay®. Since opening its first franchised location in 2009, the brand has grown to more than 140 schools in over 30 states, with an additional 150-plus in development.

