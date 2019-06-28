Goldfish Swim School Making Waves in 2019, Projects 100th Milestone Opening by Year-End

TROY, Mich., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldfish Swim School Franchising, LLC, the premier learn-to-swim franchise concept, reports high performance throughout the first half of the year having already opened 11 new schools with an estimated additional 15 projected to open by year-end. 2019 is shaping up to be a recording-breaking year for the growing brand as it is on track to celebrate its 100-milestone location and 10 years in franchising.

Kickstarting this recent growth are new multi-unit agreements inked in Portland, Ore. and Providence, R.I, which will represent the first locations in each state. Additionally, in early 2019, Goldfish Swim School expanded its nationwide footprint by breaking into new states – California, Nebraska, and Tennessee – expecting Iowa, Missouri, and Washington to join the roster by year-end.

"We've had an incredible start to the year, growing with smart franchise partners committed to bettering the communities in which we operate, while teaching children how to be safer in and around the water – we're truly making a difference," said Chris McCuiston, CEO & Co-Founder of Goldfish Swim School. "The future of the industry remains strong and vibrant, and our goal is to solidify our mark as the industry leader in innovation, member experience, and community goodwill. Our growth strategy has been centered on finding the right franchise partners while continuing strong operations, and we look forward to a momentous remainder of 2019 as we build on our notoriety and grow our presence across North America."

Celebrating its 10th year in franchising, the brand has built an incredible infrastructure for growth with increased support and services to members and franchisees to assure a Golden Experience & Extraordinary Results across the board. Most recently, the company invested in a state-of-the-art training pool at its franchise headquarters to provide a best-in-class training program through Goldfish University, made key internal hires including – Vice President of Construction, People & Culture Manager, Marketing Performance and Analytics Manager – and enhanced its vendor partnerships, most notably with a new POS and technology platform being rolled out systemwide.

Riding this wave of success, Goldfish Swim School is seeking franchise partners to develop in the southern and western region of the United States in addition to Canada. Currently, the company has 89 locations open and remains one of the top franchise opportunities in the market. Company executives see substantial growth opportunities in California, Texas, and Florida where there is strong demand for the brand's services.

Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children ages four months to 12 years, teaching more than 130,000 children each week how to be safer in and around the water. Each school offers swim lessons and programs using a proprietary philosophy, The Science of SwimPlay®, to build life skills both in and out of the water using play-based learning in a fun and safe environment. Each school's number one focus and main priority is always the same – educating children on water safety while teaching them how to swim and respect the water.

Goldfish Swim School is an official partner of the USA Swimming Foundation and has committed to raising $1 million for the organization by 2024. The company is fully committed to spreading awareness on the importance of water safety with the support of Brand Ambassador Ryan Murphy, the recent launch of Goldfish RX - a program that provides resources to local pediatricians to support the updated American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines on drowning prevention, and providing free W.A.T.E.R Safety presentations to communities nationwide.

The brand is seeking qualified, active and engaged individuals who are involved with their community, have a passion for water safety, and are hungry to dive into the world of franchising. Today, with over 100 locations in development across 26 states, the brand is on track for strategic franchise expansion.

About Goldfish Swim School

Founded by husband and wife team Chris and Jenny McCuiston, Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children ages four months to 12 years. Classes are offered by specially trained instructors in a safe, child-friendly and fun environment using their research-based philosophy called The Science of SwimPlay®. Goldfish currently teaches more than 130,000 students per week to swim and be safer in and around the water. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, Goldfish Swim School was established in Birmingham, Michigan in 2006, and opened its first franchise location in 2009. They are currently in the process of expanding franchise opportunities throughout North America, with 89 schools open, and an additional 100+ in development in more than 26 states and Canada.

