Goldfish Swim School Reports Impressive Q1 Growth - 19 Signed Agreements, New Openings, Rising Enrollment

TROY, Mich., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldfish Swim School Franchising, LLC, the premier learn-to-swim franchise concept, is on pace for a record-breaking 2021 following a historic year.

The brand has recently been ranked No. 168 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals list of fastest-growing private companies in the Midwest. The ranking carries more weight than ever following a challenging year for all as the COVID-19 pandemic complicated businesses operations across nearly every industry. The news follows a strong first quarter start to the year as Goldfish Swim School closed on 19 signed agreements, opened three schools and celebrated all 114 schools open and operating with the ability to teach the lifesaving skill to their communities.

Inc. Magazine's regional ranking represents a unique look at the successful independent small businesses responsible for driving the economy forward in the Midwest. The companies on this list show incredible year-over-year growth rates across all industries in the 12 Midwest states. Between 2017 and 2019, the ranked companies had an average growth rate of 199% and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 43,000 people and added more than $11 billion to the Midwest economy.

With an aggressive growth strategy in place, Goldfish Swim School Franchising LLC is already experiencing a strong start to the year having recently signed a 19-unit agreement to bring schools to Florida, Texas and Virginia. This is in addition to three more recent multi-unit development announcements in New York, Texas and Arizona. Furthermore, the brand recently celebrated three new school openings in Gaithersburg, Maryland; Strongsville, Ohio; and Media, Pennsylvania.

With at least six school openings slated for Q2, the brand is on pace to surpass its goal of opening 13 more schools by year end, inching it closer to its overall goal to have 250 schools open and operating by 2025 – all part of the brand's mission and vision to keep families and children safer in and around the water.

"The continued success and growth we've experienced over the last few years – even amid a pandemic – is no doubt due to our incredible team," explained Chris McCuiston, CEO and co-founder of Goldfish Swim School. "We encouraged our network to keep their heads down and press on as we lobbied on behalf of the franchise system. Our perseverance coupled with our ability to pivot in order to provide franchisees essential information such as financial resources, downloadable marketing templates, operational guidance – you name it – has helped us perform, grow and live out our mission."

As Goldfish Swim School celebrates the 15-year anniversary of its first school in Birmingham, Michigan, this month, the team reflects on the brand's humble beginnings, the growing Goldfish family made up of dedicated franchisees and loyal team members across North America, and the hundreds of thousands of families who have walked through their doors. Goldfish Swim School continues to prove itself as a top-rated and most established swim school franchise in the space. Its ability to go above and beyond to nurture a culture that provides a GOLDEN Experience! is unmatched by its competition. Goldfish Swim School's core values extend from its members to its franchisees, as the Franchise Office Support team is committed to going above and beyond with every detail. It is this level of best-in-class support that drives prospective franchisees to continuously choose Goldfish.

The company continues to seek qualified and engaged individuals who are involved with their community, have a passion for water safety and are hungry to dive into the world of franchising. Today, with 114 schools open and over 100 in development across 30 states, the brand is on track for strategic franchise expansion across North America.

About Goldfish Swim School

Founded by husband and wife team Chris and Jenny McCuiston, Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children ages four months to 12 years. Classes are offered by specially trained instructors in a safe, child-friendly and fun environment using their research-based philosophy called The Science of SwimPlay®. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, Goldfish Swim School was established in Birmingham, Michigan in 2006, and opened its first franchise location in 2009. Recently, the brand was recognized by Entrepreneur in its Franchise 500® ranking, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious List, and Inc. Magazine's Top 5000. Goldfish Swim School is currently in the process of expanding franchise opportunities throughout North America, with more than 110 schools open, and an additional 130+ in development in more than 30 states and Canada.

