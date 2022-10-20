Goldfish Swim School Set to Open Fifteenth Franchise Location in Chicago Metro Area

Additional schools in Algonquin and Lincoln Park cement Goldfish Swim School status as largest water safety and swim lesson provider in Chicagoland

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldfish Swim School, https://www.goldfishswimschool.com/ , the country's leading water safety and swim lesson school franchise offering infant and child swim lessons, is pleased to announce two new locations entering the Chicagoland market. A new 9,500 square foot location is under construction in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of Chicago, and a 10,000 square foot facility is set to open in November in Algonquin . The newest additions to the Goldfish Swim School family, adding to the 13 currently operating Chicago-area schools, make the franchise the largest learn-to-swim lesson provider in the Chicago metro area.

The Chicagoland area Goldfish Swim Schools have taught over 133,000 students in perpetual swim lessons and over 3.5 million swim lessons total since opening in the area 2013. As a system, Goldfish teaches over a million unique swimmers and over 185,000 students a week. Each Goldfish Swim School is individually owned and operated, and the Chicagoland schools provide job opportunities to more than 500 full and part-time employees.

All Chicagoland Goldfish Swim School locations provide indoor, year-round swim instruction to children ages four months to 12 years-old in a safe, fun and family-friendly setting with highly trained instructors, small class sizes (max 4:1 student to teacher ratio), shiver-free 90-degree pools, and a state-of-the-art water purification system. Goldfish offers convenient scheduling options and families can easily book makeup classes when necessary.

Goldfish Swim School is also committed to reaching diverse communities with water safety information and skills. Through Goldfish Gives Back initiatives, Goldfish Swim Schools in the Chicagoland area have received grants from the USA Swimming Foundation's Make a Splash initiative to provide swim lessons to underserved communities as well as raised funds to send dozens of Goldfish team members to build homes and teach the lifesaving skill of swimming in Belize. Goldfish Swim School also offers free water safety presentations to any interested community organization, school, scout group and more to continue to spread the message of the importance of water safety.

"We are proud to provide quality swim lessons and the Golden Experience to Chicagoans since 2013, and we are excited to open these two new area schools to help more children learn to be safer in and around the water," Chris McCuiston, Goldfish Swim School Franchise CoFounder and CEO, says. "The importance of swim safety has not diminished over the last decade, and our owners and teams in Chicagoland are committed to going above and beyond to promote water safety so that we can together change drowning statistics and give kids the platform to make waves - in the pool, and in life."

Goldfish Swim School franchise locations currently operate in:

Arlington Heights

Burr Ridge

Glen Ellyn

Elmhurst

Evanston

Mundelein

Naperville

Northbrook

Park Ridge

Plainfield

Roscoe Village

St. Charles

Wicker Park

Goldfish Swim School - Algonquin will open in November 2022 and Goldfish Swim School Lincoln Park plans to begin lessons in early 2023. Families can pre-register for swim lessons for preferred lesson times and dates and book a free trial class at: https://www.goldfishswimschool.com/chicagoland .

About Goldfish Swim School

Founded by husband and wife team Chris and Jenny McCuiston, Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children ages four months to 12 years. Classes are offered by specially trained instructors in a safe, child-friendly and fun environment using their research-based philosophy called The Science of SwimPlay®. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, Goldfish Swim School was established in Birmingham, Michigan in 2006, and opened its first franchise location in 2009. Recently, the brand was recognized by Entrepreneur in its Franchise 500® ranking, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious List, and Inc. Magazine's Top 5000. Goldfish Swim School is currently in the process of expanding franchise opportunities throughout North America, with more than 125 schools open, and an additional 120+ in development in more than 30 states and Canada.

