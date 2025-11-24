Goldflower Announces New Partnership With Freedom Grow and Weed for Warriors

Special Edition "Freedom Prerolls" Will Directly Support Individuals Incarcerated for Cannabis Offenses and Veterans in Need of Access to Cannabis

MIAMI, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldflower , a leading Florida cannabis dispensary brand, today announced the launch of a powerful new initiative in collaboration with Freedom Grow and Weed for Warriors , two nationally recognized organizations dedicated to justice, advocacy, and access to cannabis.

Beginning early next year, Goldflower will release limited-run Freedom Prerolls across its Florida dispensary locations. All revenue from the sale of these prerolls will be donated to Freedom Grow and Weed for Warriors, where funds will be used to support individuals currently incarcerated for cannabis-related charges and veterans seeking access to medical cannabis.

This initiative represents Goldflower's commitment to advancing meaningful reform within the cannabis community and ensuring that those most harmed by historical cannabis policies are not forgotten as the industry grows.

Randy Lanier/Executive Board member of Freedom Grow, states: "We are excited to partner with Goldflower in releasing the Freedom Roll. The Freedom Roll will benefit the families of incarcerated Cannabis prisoners. Freedom Roll is founded on Injustice, Resilience and Redemption."

"We're proud to team up with Goldflower on the Freedom Roll to create real impact for cannabis prisoners and their families," said Bill Levers, Freedom Grow's CEO.

Sean Kiernan, CEO of Weed for Warriors said, "Research shows that access to cannabis is linked to lower opioid overdoses. Weed for Warriors is excited to partner with Goldflower on Freedom Roll, using proceeds to help veterans gain access and improve their outcomes."

"We are honored to stand alongside Freedom Grow and Weed for Warriors in support of individuals who deserve freedom, dignity, and access to the healing power of cannabis," said Angelo Lombardi, Goldflower's President and CRO, "As a company rooted in compassion, we believe it is our responsibility to give back and to use our platform to create real impact."

The Freedom Prerolls will be available exclusively at Goldflower retail locations while supplies last. Customers purchasing the product can feel confident that their dollars directly support advocacy, assistance, and real people in need.

For more information and for a list of Goldflower locations, visit goldflowerfl.com .

About Goldflower: Goldflower is a Florida-based cannabis brand committed to high-quality products, patient-first service, and meaningful community impact. With retail locations across the state, Goldflower is dedicated to education, access, and advancing the cannabis movement responsibly and ethically.

About Freedom Grow: At Freedom Grow, we believe no one should be behind bars for the cannabis plant. Founded in 2015 by Stephanie Landa, who served five years in federal prison for cannabis, Freedom Grow is a grassroots 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization built by and for people directly impacted by cannabis prohibition. Although our official founding was in 2015, our outreach work began years earlier — rooted in a powerful movement of families and advocates determined to support those still incarcerated.

About Weed for Warriors: Weed for Warriors is a veteran-focused nonprofit that advocates for cannabis access, proper medical care, and the mental and physical well-being of military veterans across the United States.

Disclaimer: Goldflower makes no medical claims regarding cannabis products. This press release is not intended as medical advice. Only qualified patients and caregivers with a valid Florida Medical Marijuana Use Registry card may purchase medical marijuana products. Charitable contributions associated with this initiative are made by Goldflower and are not intended to influence any medical decisions.

SOURCE Goldflower Cannabis