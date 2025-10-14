GOLDFLOWER CANNABIS ANNOUNCES OPENING OF ELEVENTH FLORIDA DISPENSARY: CAPE CORAL

CAPE CORAL, Fla., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldflower Cannabis , one of Florida's fastest-growing vertically integrated cannabis companies, is opening its eleventh dispensary in Florida, and sixth on the Gulf Coast at 1830 Del Prado Blvd. South (Suite 10). The dispensary will open in mid October with a grand opening slated for November 15th, 2025.

The southwest Florida county, across the river from Fort Meyers, is the brand's eleventh store location (and its 5th new store in a mere 100 days). This store also continues Goldflower's commitment to serving Florida's Gulf Coast. It is the 6th store on that coast and joins Bonita Springs that opened just two months ago. The store brings Goldflower's commitment to high-quality cannabis products and exceptional customer experience with its clean, comfortable and modern design, a large selection of products (including comparable to organic flower, which Goldflower Cannabis is known for), and its friendly and highly trained staff.

"We are so thrilled to bring Goldflower Cannabis to Cape Coral patrons," said Angelo Lombardi, President of Goldflower Cannabis. "Cape Coral has always been a priority for us, as we continue to expand the brand's presence across the west coast of Florida and statewide."

Led by experienced cannabis industry professionals—among the architects of one of the largest U.S. cannabis company exits (Cura's sale to Curaleaf)—Goldflower operates over 300,000 sq ft of cultivation and manufacturing space in Florida. The Cape Coral dispensary joins a growing network of locations set to expand into The Villages, Tallahassee, Punta Gorda, Gainesville and Orange Park, and joining existing locations at: Bonita Springs, Bradenton, Key Largo, Lakeland, Miami (the brand's largest), Ocala, Orlando, Sebring, St. Petersburg, and Tampa.

For more on Goldflower Cannabis, and to be kept up to date with opening news and brand developments, visit: goldflowerfl.com .

Disclaimers : Goldflower is a licensed medical marijuana treatment center in the State of Florida. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners and used under license. Products are intended for medical use only and are available exclusively to qualified patients. This release may contain forward-looking statements and is for informational purposes only. Store opening is subject to regulatory approval.

