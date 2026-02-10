GOLDFLOWER CANNABIS ANNOUNCES APPROVAL OF NEW CULTIVATION SITE AND BRAND PARTNERSHIP WITH HEAVYWEIGHT HEADS IN FLORIDA

BRADENTON, Fla., Feb 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldflower Cannabis, one of Florida's fastest-growing vertically integrated medical cannabis companies, announced the approval of a new cultivation site that will expand its genetic library and production capacity.

Goldflower also introduced the addition of Heavyweight Heads genetics to its Florida cultivation program, bringing elite legacy cultivars from the Michigan-based brand to the state's medical cannabis market.

Based in Michigan, Heavyweight Heads has built its reputation on premium indoor flower, pheno-hunted for flavor, terpene expression and uncompromising quality. With decades of hands-on experience, the team behind Heavyweight Heads represents true legacy cultivation—deeply rooted in cannabis culture.

The newly approved cultivation site will support Goldflower's expansion of Heavyweight Heads genetics, grown exclusively by Goldflower under its vertically integrated operations. Goldflower will use the brand's proprietary techniques, ensuring Florida patients experience the same craftsmanship and standards that made the brand a standout among cannabis connoisseurs in Michigan. The facility will also expand production of select Lion Order strains, further broadening Goldflower's carefully curated genetic lineup.

"This expansion represents a major step forward for Goldflower and for Florida's medical cannabis community," said Goldflower Cannabis President Angelo Lombardi. "Heavyweight Heads is a brand built on authenticity, culture and world-class genetics. Partnering with growers who truly love and know the plant allows us to raise the bar on quality while staying true to our values."

Future product releases will feature the best of both Heavyweight Heads and Lion Order genetics—grown with precision, consistency and an uncompromising focus on quality—while meeting Goldflower's high standards for production and care.

Additional details regarding strain drops and availability will be announced in the coming months, as Goldflower continues its mission to bring nationally respected genetics and best-in-class cultivation to Florida's medical cannabis community.

For more on Goldflower Cannabis, and to be kept up to date with opening news and brand developments, visit: goldflowerfl.com.

Disclaimers: Goldflower is a licensed medical marijuana treatment center in the State of Florida. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners and used under license. All Heavyweight Heads products sold in Florida will be cultivated, manufactured, and distributed solely by Goldflower in accordance with Florida MMTC regulations. Products are intended for medical use only and are available exclusively to qualified patients. This release may contain forward-looking statements and is for informational purposes only. Heavyweight Heads branding and products are subject to regulatory approval

About Goldflower Cannabis

Goldflower is a Florida-based cannabis brand committed to high-quality products, patient-first service, and meaningful community impact. With retail locations across the state, Goldflower is dedicated to education, access, and advancing the cannabis movement responsibly and ethically.

Media Contact: Adam Legault, [email protected]

SOURCE Goldflower Cannabis