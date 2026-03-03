GOLDFLOWER CANNABIS ANNOUNCES OPENING OF ITS 13TH FLORIDA DISPENSARY IN SUMMERFIELD (THE VILLAGES), FL

SUMMERFIELD, Fla., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldflower Cannabis, one of Florida's fastest-growing vertically integrated medical cannabis companies, has announced the opening of its 13th medical cannabis dispensary, located at 16714 U.S. Highway 441, Summerfield, FL 34491, serving patients in The Villages and surrounding Central Florida communities.

The new location, Goldflower's 8th new dispensary in as many months, marks the company's continued statewide expansion and represents the company's growing presence in Central Florida. Situated just minutes from the heart of The Villages—one of the nation's largest active adult communities—the dispensary will bring Goldflower's elevated retail environment and carefully curated selection of premium medical cannabis products to an area known for its strong focus on wellness and quality of life.

"The opening of our Summerfield dispensary represents another meaningful step in Goldflower's continued growth across Florida and strengthens our presence in Central Florida," said Angelo Lombardi, President of Goldflower Cannabis. "We're proud to bring our patient-first approach, premium products, and elevated retail experience to The Villages community."

Goldflower Cannabis operates 13 medical marijuana treatment centers across Florida through a fully vertically integrated model encompassing cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, and retail. Known for its emphasis on purity, education, and exceptional service, the company continues to expand its footprint while delivering a consistent, patient-centric experience statewide.

The Summerfield dispensary joins Goldflower's expanding list of Florida locations, with additional openings planned in Tallahassee, Gainesville, Jacksonville, and Punta Gorda as the company advances its strategic growth across the state.

For more on Goldflower Cannabis, and to be kept up to date with opening news and brand developments, visit: goldflowerfl.com .

Disclaimers : Goldflower is a licensed medical marijuana treatment center in the State of Florida. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners and used under license. Products are intended for medical use only and are available exclusively to qualified patients. This release may contain forward-looking statements and is for informational purposes only. Store opening is subject to regulatory approval.

About Goldflower Cannabis

Goldflower is a Florida-based cannabis brand committed to high-quality products, patient-first service, and meaningful community impact. With retail locations across the state, Goldflower is dedicated to education, access, and advancing the cannabis movement responsibly and ethically.

