GOLDFLOWER LAUNCHES SPACE COAST NRGY CHEWS, A NEW EDIBLE DESIGNED FOR DAYTIME USE

BRADENTON, Fla., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldflower Cannabis, one of Florida's fastest-growing vertically integrated cannabis companies, today announced the launch of its newest edible innovation, Space Coast NRGY Chews—a bright, flavor-forward gummy crafted to deliver daytime-friendly effects for Florida medical cannabis patients.

The launch builds on the strong reception of Goldflower's Space Coast Sleep Chews, including the popular Goji Berry and Wildberry Nighttime formulations designed to support restful evenings. With NRGY Chews, Goldflower expands the lineup to offer a complementary daytime option for patients seeking a more active-day formula.

NRGY Chews combine vibrant fruit-inspired flavors with functional terpene blends designed to complement a bright, positive experience. Each chew contains 10mg of THC, with 100mg per package, providing patients with a consistent and approachable edible format suited for daytime use.

"Patients are increasingly looking for edibles that fit seamlessly into their daytime routines," said Angelo Lombardi, President of Goldflower Cannabis. "With NRGY Chews, we wanted to create something that delivers vibrant flavor, clean ingredients, and a terpene profile that supports daytime activity and focus."

The chews are vegan-friendly and gelatin-free, reflecting Goldflower's continued commitment to clean, accessible formulations designed to meet a wide range of patient preferences.

Launching with three vibrant citrus and tropical-inspired flavor combinations—Key Lime Pie, Sunshine Punch, and Green Splash—Space Coast NRGY Chews offer a refreshing alternative for patients seeking a flavorful and functional edible option.

Space Coast NRGY Chews are now available at Goldflower dispensary locations across Florida and online at GoldflowerFL.com, where patients can explore the company's full portfolio of premium cannabis products.

Disclaimers : Goldflower is a licensed medical marijuana treatment center in the State of Florida. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners and used under license. Products are intended for medical use only and are available exclusively to qualified patients. Marijuana may have intoxicating effects and may be habit-forming; Do not operate a vehicle or heavy machinery when under the influence of marijuana; Smoking marijuana may be hazardous to your health; Use of marijuana while pregnant or breastfeeding may harm you and your baby; and Keep marijuana away from children and pets. This release may contain forward-looking statements and is for informational purposes only.

About Goldflower Cannabis

Goldflower is a Florida-based cannabis brand committed to high-quality products, patient-first service, and meaningful community impact. With retail locations across the state, Goldflower is dedicated to education, access, and advancing the cannabis movement responsibly and ethically.

Media Contact: Adam Legault, [email protected]

SOURCE Goldflower Cannabis