Goldflower Cannabis Announces Grand Opening Celebration of Fort Pierce Dispensary and Exclusive Launch of The Freedom Roll

FORT PIERCE, Fla., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldflower Cannabis, one of Florida's fastest-growing vertically integrated medical cannabis companies, has announced the official grand opening celebration of its Fort Pierce dispensary, taking place Saturday, January 31, 2026. The celebration will coincide with the exclusive in-store debut of Goldflower's newest product release, The Freedom Roll, available first to patients at the Fort Pierce location.

The January 31st event marks Goldflower's formal introduction to Florida's Treasure Coast and celebrates the company's continued statewide expansion with its 11th medical cannabis dispensary.

The grand opening will also introduce The Freedom Roll, a new pre-roll release. The Freedom Roll represents Goldflower's ongoing commitment to meaningful reform within the cannabis community and to honoring those disproportionately impacted by historical cannabis policies as the industry continues to grow. All revenue from the sale of these pre-rolls will be donated to Freedom Grow and Weed for Warriors, where funds will be used to support individuals currently incarcerated for cannabis-related charges and veterans seeking access to medical cannabis.

"The opening of our Fort Pierce dispensary represents a meaningful step in Goldflower's continued growth across Florida and establishes our presence on the Treasure Coast," said Angelo Lombardi, President of Goldflower Cannabis. "Launching The Freedom Roll alongside this celebration reflects who we are as a company—committed not only to delivering exceptional medical cannabis experiences, but also to using our platform to drive meaningful impact within the communities we serve."

Goldflower Cannabis operates 11 medical marijuana treatment centers across Florida through a fully vertically integrated model encompassing cultivation, extraction, product manufacturing, and retail. Known for its emphasis on purity, education, and world-class service, Goldflower continues to expand its footprint while delivering a consistent, design-forward patient experience across the state.

The Fort Pierce dispensary joins Goldflower's growing list of Florida locations, with additional openings planned in Cape Coral, Summerfield (The Villages), Tallahassee, and Gainesville in Q1 2026.

Location Details:

Goldflower Fort Pierce

2620 South US Highway 1

Fort Pierce, Florida 34982

For more on Goldflower Cannabis, and to be kept up to date with opening news and brand developments, visit: goldflowerfl.com.

Disclaimers : Goldflower is a licensed medical marijuana treatment center in the State of Florida. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners and used under license. Products are intended for medical use only and are available exclusively to qualified patients. This release may contain forward-looking statements and is for informational purposes only. Store opening is subject to regulatory approval.

About Goldflower Cannabis

Goldflower is a Florida-based cannabis brand committed to high-quality products, patient-first service, and meaningful community impact. With retail locations across the state, Goldflower is dedicated to education, access, and advancing the cannabis movement responsibly and ethically.

Media Contact: Adam Legault, [email protected]

SOURCE Goldflower Cannabis