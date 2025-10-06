Goldflower Introduces New Live Rosin Chews in Grapefruit, Blackberry, and Peach

Premium solventless edibles designed to highlight natural terpene and strain pairings

BRADENTON, Fla., Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldflower Cannabis is proud to announce the launch of its new Live Rosin Chews, available in three vibrant flavors: Grapefruit, Blackberry, and Peach. These chews are a true expression of Goldflower's dedication to craft, quality, and innovation in Florida Cannabis.

Goldflower Cannabis Rosin Chews

Made with solventless live rosin, this is the healthiest possible cannabis chew a patient can consume since the flower it was pressed from is the only flower grown with organic-like practices in Florida. It is then pressed and extracted using no solvents (such as butane or ethanol). Clean, pesticide-free flower extracted with a simple press is the pinnacle of quality in cannabis oil based products.

Each flavor was chosen with intention. We carefully select genetics that not only thrive in growth, but also naturally complement the bright, juicy notes of these chews. By using solventless rosin, we capture the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes, delivering a clean, flavorful, and well-rounded effect that only true live rosin can provide. These chews aren't just delicious - they're a thoughtful pairing of strain, terpene, and flavor that elevate the edible experience.

The new launch follows the successful debut of Space Coast Nighttime Chews, which quickly became a patient favorite for their effectiveness, flavor, and value. With the introduction of Live Rosin Chews, Goldflower continues to expand its edible offerings, giving patients more ways to experience premium cannabis through intentional flavor and strain pairings.

"We put a lot of thought into creating our new Live Rosin Chews. The flavors - Grapefruit, Blackberry, and Peach - weren't chosen at random; they were carefully matched to the terpene profiles of the strains we grow. By pairing the right genetics with these natural fruit flavors, we have created chews that are not only delicious but also deliver the full-spectrum effect that only live rosin can offer. For me, it's about more than taste — it's about offering a clean, authentic, and elevated experience that truly reflects the plant," says Val Berger, SVP of Supply Chain & Integrated Operations at Goldflower Cannabis.

The new Live Rosin Chews are available now at Goldflower dispensaries across Florida.

For more on Goldflower Cannabis, and to be kept up to date with brand developments, visit: goldflowerfl.com .

Disclaimers: Goldflower is a licensed medical marijuana treatment center in the State of Florida. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners and used under license. Products are intended for medical use only and are available exclusively to qualified patients. This release may contain forward-looking statements and is for informational purposes only. Store opening is subject to regulatory approval.

Media Contact: Kayla Sadowsky, [email protected]

SOURCE Goldflower Cannabis