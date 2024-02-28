GOLDWIN Becomes Third Japanese Company to Join "The Fashion Pact" to Proactively Help Improve Global Environment

News provided by

GOLDWIN INC.

28 Feb, 2024, 01:00 ET

TOKYO, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 

-Global Initiative for Fashion Industry to Reduce Environmental Burdens -

GOLDWIN INC., headquartered in Tokyo, joined in February 2024 "The Fashion Pact," a global initiative for the fashion and textile industry to curtail environmental burdens. GOLDWIN has become the third Japanese company to join the global initiative.

The Fashion Pact's logo:
https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108062/202402206761/_prw_PI1fl_JWMKDq88.jpg 

The Fashion Pact is an organization launched at the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Biarritz, France, in August 2019 by 32 companies in the fashion and textile industry, mainly from Europe, with their commitments to achieving specific shared objectives in the three fields of climate change, biodiversity, and ocean protection. The organization was founded after French President Emmanuel Macron asked Francois-Henri Pinault, the chairman and CEO of Kering S.A., in April 2019 to forge such an initiative. The Fashion Pact, intended for companies related to the luxury, retail, apparel, sports, and lifestyle sectors, currently has more than 60 member companies including Kering, CHANEL, Burberry, Nike, and adidas.

The Fashion Pact's shared targets:
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202402206761-O4-Bk0hUJhc.pdf 

In its long-term vision called "PLAY EARTH 2030," GOLDWIN pledges to "promote green design," "realize decarbonized society," and "realize recycling-oriented society" as key environment-related targets aimed at improving the global environment, while working out medium- and long-term goals and specific measures to improve the environment.

GOLDWIN's target-setting toward improving the environment:
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202402206761-O2-y4555K3K.pdf 

GOLDWIN is working toward resolving the issue of climate change to improve the global environment under its business philosophy: "Realizing affluent and healthy life through sports."

Details of GOLDWIN's environment-conscious efforts:
https://corp.goldwin.co.jp/sustainability/environment 

Comments from GOLDWIN President Takao Watanabe:
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202402206761-O3-9AwKFIPJ.pdf 

Overview:
- GOLDWIN will proactively conduct activities to improve the global environment as it joined The Fashion Pact, a global initiative for the fashion and textile industry to reduce environmental burdens, in February 2024.

- GOLDWIN is the third Japanese company to join the international organization. It is hoped that there will be an increase in the number of companies in Japan that are keen to work together with the common objectives.

- GOLDWIN aims to achieve the common goals set forth in The Fashion Pact as well as its own important environmental issues for the improvement of the global environment.

For more news, please visit GOLDWIN's website: https://corp.goldwin.co.jp/eng/news 

The Fashion Pact's official website: https://www.thefashionpact.org/ 

SOURCE GOLDWIN INC.

Also from this source

GOLDWIN Becomes Third Japanese Company to Join "The Fashion Pact" to Proactively Help Improve Global Environment

-Global Initiative for Fashion Industry to Reduce Environmental Burdens - GOLDWIN INC., headquartered in Tokyo, joined in February 2024 "The Fashion...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Fashion

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Textiles

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.