Golf Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market in the US to grow by USD 1.3 Billion from 2024-2028, driven by new product launches, with AI driving market transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The Golf Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market in US size is estimated to grow by USD 13.04 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.11% during the forecast period. Rising number of new product launches is driving market growth, with a trend towards adoption of new business strategies by key vendors. However, threat of counterfeit golf products poses a challenge - Key market players include Adidas AG, Asher Golf, ASICS Corp., Bridgestone Corp., Callaway Golf Co., Dixon Golf, Duca Del Cosma B.V, FILA Holdings Corp., FORAY GOLF LLC, Jones Sports Co., Mizuno Corp., Nike Inc., Perry Ellis International Inc., PING Inc., PUMA SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., Taylor Made Golf Co. Inc., Tour Edge Golf Manufacturing Inc., and Under Armour Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market in us 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), End-user (Men, Women, and Children), Product (Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories), and Geography (North America) Region Covered US Key companies profiled Adidas AG, Asher Golf, ASICS Corp., Bridgestone Corp., Callaway Golf Co., Dixon Golf, Duca Del Cosma B.V, FILA Holdings Corp., FORAY GOLF LLC, Jones Sports Co., Mizuno Corp., Nike Inc., Perry Ellis International Inc., PING Inc., PUMA SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., Taylor Made Golf Co. Inc., Tour Edge Golf Manufacturing Inc., and Under Armour Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Vendors in the golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market in the US are implementing both organic and inorganic growth strategies to enhance their market presence. These strategies include mergers and acquisitions to expand product portfolios and strengthen business positions. Well-established golf apparel manufacturers use celebrity endorsements as a successful marketing tool, as consumers often prefer products promoted by renowned sportspersons. Customization of golf footwear and accessories is another key strategy, with the popularity of personalized products increasing in the US. For instance, Nike Inc. Offers customized golf shoes and accessories through its Nike By You segment. Vendors, such as Nike, provide various customization options, including design, color, team, player name, and printed text, to cater to individual preferences. These strategies are expected to boost the growth of the golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market in the US during the forecast period.

The Golf Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories market in the US is thriving, with a focus on trending fashion for Men's, Women's, and Kids' golf apparel. Women's participation in golf is increasing, driven by a desire for physical fitness and a healthy lifestyle. Golf tournaments and casual dressing make golf a fashion statement. Golf tourism and social media influence consumer habits. Wrinkle-free, eco-friendly materials, and integrated mobile solutions are key trends. Celebrity endorsements and golf club services add value. Consumers seek comfort, moisture-wicking, sun protection, and weather-appropriate materials. Technology, such as synthetic products and sustainable golf outfits, cater to changing preferences. Dress codes vary by demographics, with eCommerce, 3PL, and online platforms shaping the supply chain. Overall, the golf industry continues to prioritize personal growth, golf courses, and a sporting culture.

Market Challenges

The golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market in the US has experienced significant growth, leading to an influx of counterfeit products. Counterfeiting refers to the unauthorized production and sale of golf products, which poses a significant challenge for genuine vendors. Consumers are often drawn to counterfeit golf bags, apparel, footwear, and accessories due to their lower prices. However, these products are typically made with substandard materials and may not provide the same level of quality or performance as genuine items. The Golf Anti-Counterfeiting Group, comprised of major golf equipment vendors such as Callaway Golf Co., Taylor Made Golf Company Inc., and PING Inc., was established in 2004 to combat counterfeiting. The group collaborates with international law enforcement and government agencies to conduct raids and investigations into counterfeit operations. In 2021, over 782 pieces of counterfeit golf equipment were seized during raids in China . The increasing digitization and growth of e-commerce platforms have made it easier for counterfeiters to sell their products online. This trend is expected to continue, potentially hampering the growth of the golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market in the US during the forecast period. Genuine vendors must remain vigilant and take active measures to protect their brands and ensure consumers receive authentic, high-quality products.

The Golf Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories market in the US faces several challenges. Celebrity endorsements influence consumer choices, but integrating mobile solutions for personalized shopping experiences is essential. Golf clubs offer services, shaping consumer habits and prioritizing personal growth. Weather conditions, golf courses, and sporting culture impact golf outfits, making moisture-wicking, sun protection, and comfort key features. Dress codes, demographics, and sustainability are important considerations. E-commerce, 3PL, and online platforms dominate sales, while synthetic products and technology drive innovation. Trending fashion and style, along with versatile styles for professional golfers, cater to diverse demographics. Sustainable golf outfits, eco-friendly fabrics, and minimizing carbon emissions are crucial for the industry's future. Adapting to weather conditions and consumer preferences, the market continues to evolve, offering top wear for various outdoor activities.

Segment Overview

This golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market in US report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online End-user 2.1 Men

2.2 Women

2.3 Children Product 3.1 Apparel

3.2 Footwear

3.3 Accessories Geography 4.1 North America

1.1 Offline- The Golf Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories market in the US is a significant sector with continuous growth. In 2020, it generated over USD3 billion in revenue. Key players include Nike, Adidas, and Under Armour. Consumers seek functional, comfortable, and stylish products. Brands invest in research and development to provide innovative solutions, such as moisture-wicking fabrics and waterproof footwear. The market is expected to expand due to the increasing popularity of golf and the growing interest in active lifestyle products.

Research Analysis

The Golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market in the US has seen significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing popularity of the sport among men, women, and kids. Golf is no longer just a game but a lifestyle choice, with many seeing it as a way to promote physical fitness and lead a healthy lifestyle. Golf tournaments continue to attract large crowds, fueling demand for trendy and functional golf outfits. Casual dressing and fashion statements are also driving sales, with many golfers opting for stylish yet comfortable apparel and footwear. Synthetic materials, such as moisture-wicking fabrics and sun protection technologies, are becoming increasingly popular due to their ability to enhance comfort and performance on the course. Golf tourism is another significant factor, with travelers seeking high-quality golf apparel, footwear, and accessories to ensure they are well-prepared for their golfing adventures. E-commerce platforms and third-party logistics (3PL) have made it easier than ever to access these products online. Social media is also playing a role in driving sales, with influencers and golf enthusiasts showcasing their golf apparel and accessories to their followers. Overall, the golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market in the US is expected to continue growing, driven by a strong sporting culture, increasing participation rates, and a focus on comfort, style, and functionality.

Market Research Overview

The Golf Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories market in the US is a thriving industry that caters to the needs of golf enthusiasts and those seeking a stylish and comfortable outfit for outdoor activities. Men's, Women's, and Kids' golf apparel are popular categories, with an increasing focus on Women's participation due to the growing trend of promoting a healthy lifestyle and physical fitness. Golf tournaments, casual dressing, and fashion statements continue to drive demand for golf apparel. Golf tourism and social media are also significant factors influencing the market, with consumers seeking wrinkle-free, eco-friendly apparel and integrated mobile solutions. Consumer habits and personal growth are key considerations for golf apparel manufacturers, with an emphasis on sustainable golf outfits and reducing carbon emissions. E-commerce, 3PL, and online platforms are transforming the way golf apparel, footwear, and accessories are bought and sold. Synthetic products, sporting culture, and golf popularity continue to shape the market, with a focus on moisture-wicking, sun protection, and weather-appropriate materials. Technology, dress codes, demographics, and sustainability are also important factors influencing the market.

