Golf destination Streamsong Resort elevates the guest experience with SONIFI technology

To mirror the sleek and modern feel throughout the resort's luxurious accommodations, Streamsong recently upgraded its guest rooms with SONIFI's interactive TV platform.

The new TVs feature custom channel lineups and sports packages, as well as STAYCAST, which gives guests the ability to cast content from 2,000+ streaming apps on their mobile devices to the in-room TV.

Customizable features on the TV also showcase the golf courses and amenities available throughout the property, eliminating the need for printed compendiums in the room and allowing Streamsong staff to easily update promotional information and videos as often as needed.

Also being added to the interactive platform are in-room dining services, which offers a seamless way for guests to order room service from the TV, and enhanced group services, which allows organizers of meetings, special events, golf tournaments and more to target specific room blocks with engaging content and up-to-date details about their event.

"With SONIFI's platform, we're able to dynamically promote our golf courses, as well as restaurants, spa services, outdoor activities and other features that guests love most about our destination resort," said Kevin Kennedy, Streamsong Resort's General Manager. "The whole TV experience and in-room entertainment offerings now exceed guests' expectations, and it's been very beneficial to us for marketing our amenities to guests."

"Streamsong Resort is such a special place, and our SONIFI team has loved working with them on this technology upgrade project," said Nick Clessuras, SONIFI's Senior Vice President of Sales. "The interactive TV platform is perfect for them because of the many ways they can use it to customize the messaging, branding and services available throughout the resort. We're proud to partner with Streamsong and be part of creating the best experiences for their guests."

About SONIFI® Solutions, Inc.

SONIFI Solutions is a technology and service platform for the smart enterprise. Serving 5,000+ customers across hospitality, healthcare and commercial sectors worldwide, SONIFI simplifies complex technology projects at scale with unparalleled service and support. Learn more at sonifi.com.

About Streamsong Resort

Streamsong® Resort has been developed by The Mosaic Company and is founded on a commitment to its surrounding resources. From thee awe-inspiring, Top 100 golf courses and enchanting nature trails to sumptuous dining and ethereal spa experiences, Streamsong operates in concert with its environment. This appreciation for the land's inherent beauty creates an unparalleled luxury resort. Golf course operations have been managed by KemperSports since 2012. KemperSports also recently began managing resort operations in January 2021. For more information, visit www.streamsongresort.com.

