GolfSuites Announces the Sale of Lubbock Driving Range to Double Tee Golf & Restaurant

LUBBOCK, Texas, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GolfSuites, Inc. announced the sale of its Lubbock driving range today to Double Tee Golf & Restaurant, a newly formed Lubbock-based entity that is taking over operation of the facility early tomorrow. GolfSuites' Co-Founders Jerry Ellenburg and Ryan Koenig expressed sincere appreciation for the transaction, noting the facility is going into the hands of local, highly experienced, multi-entity developers and operators led by Marc McDougal, Keith McNeese, and Buddy Beach. The vast majority of staff will remain in place, and Double Tee is dedicated to the continued superior service that has been GolfSuites' practice since 2020.

GolfSuites is pivoting to the indoor simulator lounge business for self-owned development and for national franchising. This sale accommodates the pivot.

Media Inquiries

Marc McDougal

Cell: (806) 239-5902

Email: [email protected]

Collin Gray

Marketing Coordinator – McDougal Companies

[email protected]

(806) 559-9581

Gerald Ellenburg

Chairman

(813) 621-5000

[email protected]

www.golfsuites.com

Media Contact

Collin Gray

Marketing Coordinator - McDougal Companies

(806) 559-9581

[email protected]

SOURCE GolfSuites