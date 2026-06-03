GolfSuites Announces the Sale of Lubbock Driving Range to Double Tee Golf & Restaurant

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GolfSuites

Jun 03, 2026, 08:38 ET

LUBBOCK, Texas, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GolfSuites, Inc. announced the sale of its Lubbock driving range today to Double Tee Golf & Restaurant, a newly formed Lubbock-based entity that is taking over operation of the facility early tomorrow. GolfSuites' Co-Founders Jerry Ellenburg and Ryan Koenig expressed sincere appreciation for the transaction, noting the facility is going into the hands of local, highly experienced, multi-entity developers and operators led by Marc McDougal, Keith McNeese, and Buddy Beach. The vast majority of staff will remain in place, and Double Tee is dedicated to the continued superior service that has been GolfSuites' practice since 2020.

GolfSuites is pivoting to the indoor simulator lounge business for self-owned development and for national franchising. This sale accommodates the pivot.

Media Inquiries

Marc McDougal
Cell: (806) 239-5902
Email: [email protected]

Collin Gray
Marketing Coordinator – McDougal Companies
[email protected]
(806) 559-9581

Gerald Ellenburg
Chairman
(813) 621-5000
[email protected]
www.golfsuites.com 

Media Contact
Collin Gray
Marketing Coordinator - McDougal Companies
(806) 559-9581
[email protected]

SOURCE GolfSuites

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