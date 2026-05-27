GolfSuites Baton Rouge Ranked Top 3 by BusinessRate

Golf Entertainment Venue Recognized Among Baton Rouge's Best by BusinessRate • 2026 Annual Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GolfSuites Baton Rouge has been recognized as a Top 3 business in Baton Rouge by BusinessRate in its 2026 Annual Rankings, ranked by Endurance Score, a metric powered by all-time Google Reviews. The golf entertainment venue claimed the #3 spot with a score of 172, placing it alongside some of the city's most celebrated dining destinations, including Ruth's Chris Steak House.

GolfSuites Baton Rouge GolfSuites Indoor Lounge

The recognition reflects GolfSuites' commitment to delivering an exceptional guest experience that extends well beyond the golf bay. With a menu designed to satisfy sports fans, foodies, and families alike, GolfSuites Baton Rouge has cultivated a loyal following that continues to generate outstanding reviews. Located at 8181 Siegen Lane, the venue blends cutting-edge golf simulator technology with premium food and beverage offerings in a welcoming social atmosphere for golfers and non-golfers alike.

"This ranking is a true reflection of our team's dedication and the wonderful guests who have made GolfSuites a part of their lives in Baton Rouge," said Gerald Ellenburg, Chairman of GolfSuites. "Being counted among the top businesses in a city celebrated for its food and hospitality is an honor we don't take lightly. It reinforces our belief that when you combine a great atmosphere, great food, and a genuinely fun experience, guests notice and they come back. That spirit is at the heart of everything GolfSuites is building."

The accolade comes during an exciting period of growth and innovation for GolfSuites. The company's recent strategic expansion covered by Yahoo Finance and Benzinga reflects the company's focus on bringing a premium, scalable golf entertainment experience to communities nationwide, with strong unit economics and a passion for making golf accessible and fun for everyone. GolfSuites is actively growing its footprint across the country.

To learn more about GolfSuites, visit www.golfsuites.com. For investor inquiries, visit www.gsprivateinvestor.com.

About GolfSuites

GolfSuites is redefining golf entertainment with innovative, fun-focused venues that blend cutting-edge technology, exceptional food and beverage, and a welcoming social atmosphere for golfers and non-golfers alike. For more information, visit www.golfsuites.com.

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SOURCE GolfSuites