GomSpace Secures 50MSEK Contract with Leading European Defense firm

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GomSpace has today been contracted by a leading European Defense company for a Space R&D program. This contract, for a total value of 50MSEK, will notably comprise the design, integration and delivery of a configured microsatellite platform and is expected to be fully executed in the summer 2027.

This agreement marks a step forward in our joint efforts to craft solutions with the ambition to deliver more value to the defense market.

"GomSpace is honored and ready to work alongside with market leaders in Defense for the development of critical and innovative space program aiming at delivering sovereign solutions to nations, in Europe and beyond," said Carsten Drachmann, CEO of GomSpace. "The long-lasting efforts of GomSpace teams to become a robust, reliable and valuable global space industry company is recognized today by one of the very top and most successful European Defense companies. Our proven satellite platforms, agile manufacturing and partnership approach will be excellent basis for making this project a success"

For more information, please contact:

Anne Breüner (Head of Corporate Affairs)

Tel: +45 40 200 192

E-mail: [email protected]

About GomSpace Group AB

Founded in 2007, GomSpace is a global provider of small satellite solutions with customers in more than 60 countries. The company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with headquarters and operational facilities in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace also has key operations in Luxembourg, France, and the United States. GomSpace develops and delivers advanced systems and services that enable governments, commercial enterprises, and research institutions to achieve their objectives in space. The company's expertise covers satellite subsystems, complete small satellite missions, and satellite operations, providing solutions that support smarter, faster, and more affordable access to space.

The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.gomspace.com.

Miscellaneous

This information is information that GomSpace is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, 1:50 p.m. CET on December 30, 2025.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/gomspace-a-s/r/gomspace-secures-50msek-contract-with-leading-european-defense-firm,c4287453

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14387/4287453/3860092.pdf Press release_European defense company _GomSpace https://news.cision.com/gomspace-a-s/i/20251016mbr4019,c3498282 20251016MBR4019

SOURCE GomSpace A/S