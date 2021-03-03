PALO ALTO, Calif., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong , the revenue intelligence platform leveraging artificial intelligence to transform revenue teams, announced today that Kelly Breslin Wright has joined the company's board of directors. Wright is not only a seasoned board director for public and high growth companies including Fastly, Lucid, Even, and previously at Amperity, but also a sales executive with more than 30 years of experience.

Gong Adds Former Tableau EVP Kelly Breslin Wright to Board of Directors

Wright is uniquely positioned to help Gong in its next chapter with her prior experience leading companies through multiple stages of growth, from initial go-to-market traction to global expansion to IPO. She spent 12 years at Tableau Software, where she started as the company's first sales hire, rising through the ranks to become executive vice president of sales, helping lead the startup through an IPO and to $850 million in revenue.

Gong continues its industry momentum serving over 1,700 customers representing 75% of the revenue intelligence market, based on company estimation. In the last nine months, Gong has added three of the Fortune 20 companies as customers and was ranked #1 on G2's 'Top 100 Best Software Products' in February 2021.

"We feel privileged to welcome an industry veteran like Kelly to Gong's board of directors," said Amit Bendov, CEO of Gong. "With her deep sales expertise, global enterprise experience, and proven track record helping fast-growing startups scale, Kelly is the ideal board member to support Gong as we lead the charge in this new era of remote sales."

"As a career sales professional, I'm fascinated by the constant evolution in our industry, heightened now with remote work. The best companies are transforming their sales organizations with data driven insights, allowing them to better serve customers and dramatically improve sales performance," said Wright. "With their differentiated product, exceptional team, exponential growth, and enviable culture, Gong is clearly the worldwide leader in the Revenue Intelligence category. Gong is positively changing the world of sales. Given my lifelong passion for sales, I'm thrilled and honored to join the board and help drive innovation and scale through this next stage of growth."

Wright is also an accomplished public speaker, active mentor and advisor, holding volunteer positions at her alma mater Stanford University and at the University of Washington. She is active in numerous women on board organizations striving to increase the diversity and percentage of women on corporate boards. She is on the faculty of the University of Washington's Foster School of Business, where she teaches Go-To-Market and Sales Strategy. As Gong's first female board member, she will play a large role helping the company advance its commitment to inclusion, equity, and diversity. Wright's addition brings Gong's board to six total members, which include Carl Eschenbach of Sequoia Capital, Dharmesh Thakker of Battery Ventures, Dror Nahumi of Norwest Venture Partners, and Gong Co-Founders Amit Bendov and Eilon Reshef.

Wright has an MBA from The Wharton School at The University of Pennsylvania and a BA from Stanford University.

About Gong

Gong enables revenue teams to realize their fullest potential by unveiling their customer reality. The patented Gong Revenue Intelligence Platform™ captures and understands every customer interaction, then delivers insights at scale, empowering revenue teams to make decisions based on data instead of opinions. Over 1,600 innovative companies like Zillow, Slack, PayPal, Twilio, Shopify, Hubspot, SproutSocial, Zoominfo, Outreach, MuleSoft, and LinkedIn trust Gong to power their customer reality. With Gong, customers experience improved win rates, increased deal sizes, and accelerated employee ramp-times. Gong is a private company headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit www.gong.io or follow us on LinkedIn .

